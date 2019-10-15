Composting is Much Easier Than You Think!

QUEBEC CITY, Oct.15, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Recent Global Climate strikes around the world demonstrate a clear desire by the people to do more for the environment. To help you reduce your ecological footprint a little more every day the company TeroTM is proud to announce the launch of its crowdfunding campaign to accelerate the development and commercialization of its unique innovation. The goal is to raise $ 70,000 from October 15th to November 15th and all citizens wishing to make a positive difference to the environment are invited to participate at the following address https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/teroproducts/tero

Tero TM is a small domestic appliance that crushes and dries food residue. In just a few hours, it reduces the volume of waste by 90%. Silent and odorless, TeroTM converts food residue into a fertilizer ready for plants and the garden.

"Considering the significant costs associated with marketing our product, this crowdfunding campaign is needed to move forward and make TeroTM available to as many people as possible."

- Elizabeth Coulombe, Co-Founder & President

Since its conception, the innovation has won numerous awards to the creators of the project. Indeed, they were rewarded for both the brilliance of their product and their entrepreneurial skills. Public response also surpassed their expectations.

"We already have more than 20,000 people registered on our website to be kept informed about the launch of our crowdfunding campaign. This is completely crazy! It proves that people believe in it. "

- Valerie Laliberte, Co-Founder & Product Manager

For full details on our crowdfunding campaign, visit our website at www.teroproducts.com.

About TeroTM

Our mission is to develop alternative composting solutions, which make life easier for people and meet the real needs of citizens around the world. We aim to provide the best food waste processing solution so that all organic waste is valued to its full potential. The fundamental values, which guide the development of our company, are innovation, quality, social and environmental responsibility and the pleasure of doing things in a sustainable way.

