Compost Genie® launches new Countertop Bin to make daily composting simpler Post this

Food scraps are an unavoidable part of everyday cooking and cleanup, and the Compost Genie® Countertop Bin helps keep them contained and out of the way, making daily food waste and odours easy to manage. Its compact design fits comfortably on kitchen counters while remaining easily accessible throughout the day. Designed for flexible, convenient use, this countertop compost bin makes food waste disposal simple and contained at the source - directly on the counter - with reduced moisture and improved odour control.

With a 4.92 L (1.3 gal) capacity, the bin fits neatly into modern kitchens, including smaller urban spaces and condo units, without sacrificing functionality.

Key Features:

Compact Countertop Design: 4.92 L (1.3 gal) capacity fits neatly on any kitchen counter.

4.92 L (1.3 gal) capacity fits neatly on any kitchen counter. Dual-Use Design: Use the removable inner bucket for mess-free emptying into a compost pile, green bin, or garden compost, making everyday food waste disposal simple and efficient.

Use the removable inner bucket for mess-free emptying into a compost pile, green bin, or garden compost, making everyday food waste disposal simple and efficient. Bag-Friendly Ventilated Design: Designed to accommodate compostable bags without the inner bucket, the bin ventilation system helps promote airflow and reduce moisture build-up.

Designed to accommodate compostable bags without the inner bucket, the bin ventilation system helps promote airflow and reduce moisture build-up. Compostable Bags Included: Each bin comes with 12 plant-based, easy-tear bags for immediate use; Compost Genie® refill rolls of 50 are available for ongoing convenience.

Each bin comes with 12 plant-based, easy-tear bags for immediate use; Compost Genie® refill rolls of 50 are available for ongoing convenience. Hassle-Free & Easy to Clean: Smooth surfaces and thoughtful design minimize residue buildup and easily removable parts are hand washable to simplify cleanup.

"Composting should be simple and practical for everyday life," states Rahul Sharda, CEO of Angelcare Group. "We are thrilled to be expanding the Genie family, the leader in odour control, with a solution designed to fit more easily into all sizes of kitchens," "This compact countertop bin offers the same trusted functionality in a space-saving design that keeps food scraps under control and composting simple."

Its design, dimensions, and practical features allow the countertop bin to fit nicely into modern kitchens and smaller condo units alike, while supporting everyday habits that contribute to a more sustainable lifestyle. Available now on Amazon.ca and Wayfair.ca.

For more information about the Compost Genie® Countertop bin, visit [LINK].

About Angelcare Group

Angelcare® was founded in 1997 by Maurice Pinsonnault, a visionary thinker and doer who never met an idea he couldn't improve upon. As a first-time father who understood how worrying it could be to care for a newborn and being dissatisfied with the selection of baby monitors available, he chose to revolutionize the category, and this is how the Angelcare story began. He then turned his attention and talent to bringing innovation to various products in the baby care and pet industries such as diaper disposal systems, and cat litter disposal systems. From then on, this focus on innovation has made the Angelcare Group a benchmark and leader in its categories, with recognized global brands such as Angelcare, Diaper Genie®, Litter Genie®, Pet Genie®, Compost Genie®, LitterLocker, Pabobo and Kids'Sleep. Today, our products are sold in more than 50 countries, and address consumer needs for peace of mind, quality of children's sleep and pet wellness. Learn more at www.angelcaregroup.com.

Angelcare calculation based on Discover database for the Diaper Pail category for Latest 52 Weeks w/e 04.20.24 time period. Copyright © 2024, Nielsen Consumer LLC.

SOURCE Compost Genie

Media Contact: Emily Wilson, 1Milk2Sugars, [email protected]