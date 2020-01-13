Competitions Open for 2019 Mindset and En-Tête Awards for Reporting on Mental Health at Work

The parallel awards for work originating in English and French are known respectively as the Mindset Award for Workplace Mental Health Reporting and le prix En-Tête pour le reportage en santé mentale au travail. They are named for the English and French versions of Canada's leading guide to mental health reporting, written and published by the Forum.

Both awards are sponsored by Workplace Strategies for Mental Health, compliments of Canada Life (formerly known as the Great-West Life Centre for Workplace Mental Health) which serves as a source for journalists working on stories on the topic.

The competitions, each with a main prize of $1,000, are open to journalists writing or broadcasting in the designated language anywhere in Canada, with submission of work first published or broadcast in Canada during 2019 to be made between January 13 and February 14, 2020.

The 2019 En-Tête award will be presented in Montreal at the awards gala of la Fédération professionnelle des journalistes du Québec on May 2 next year. The Mindset award will also be presented in Montreal, at the awards gala of the Canadian Association of Journalists on May 30.

Development and production of the Mindset and En-Tête guides were supported by the Mental Health Commission of Canada, with funding provided by Health Canada, and by CBC News. The Forum has sole responsibility for the content. More than 7,000 copies of the guides have been distributed to newsrooms and journalism schools across the country since 2014. An expanded third edition of both guides is being prepared for publication later this year.

Forum president Cliff Lonsdale said: "There's some really excellent work being done now in the mental health area, and these prizes are intended to encourage more of the same. Mental health is still the poor relation in our health care system. Yet pretty much every Canadian, including many journalists themselves, will be affected by mental illness at some point in their lives.

"We encourage journalists to engage with this issue as energetically as they do any other, treating the people involved with empathy and respect. It's no longer a no-go area for serious journalistic enquiry."

The Forum is an educational charity concerned with the physical and emotional wellbeing of journalists, their audiences and those on whom they report. Its work is supported by The Globe and Mail, CBC News, Radio-Canada and Cision.

Our thanks to Cision for supporting this announcement.

SOURCE Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma

For further information: Please see the Mindset website www.mindset-mediaguide.ca or contact Jane Hawkes, Executive Producer, Canadian Journalism Forum on Violence and Trauma, ‪1-519 852-4946, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.journalismforum.ca/

