The guidelines address the recent greenwashing amendments to the law

GATINEAU, QC, Dec. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the Competition Bureau is launching a public consultation to solicit feedback from Canadians on its proposed guidelines concerning environmental claims. This follows an initial round of consultations held during the summer of 2024.

The proposed guidelines aim to help businesses assess whether their environmental claims comply with the provisions of the Competition Act. This includes the new greenwashing provisions added to the Act through a series of amendments that became law on June 20, 2024.

The guidelines do not prescribe when or how businesses can make environmental claims. Companies are free to make environmental claims, as long as they are not false or misleading, and have been adequately and properly tested or substantiated as required.

The Bureau invites interested parties to provide feedback on its proposed guidelines before February 28, 2025, by emailing [email protected]. Each submission received will be published on our website unless the provider requests that it be kept confidential. Following this consultation, the Bureau will publish final guidelines.

We sincerely thank everyone who took part in the consultation last summer, and encourage Canadians to remain engaged on this important matter.

The Competition Act contains two new provisions that explicitly target greenwashing. They require that: claims about the environmental benefits of a product be based on adequate and proper testing. claims about the environmental benefits of a business or business activity be based on adequate and proper substantiation in accordance with an internationally recognized methodology.

contains two new provisions that explicitly target greenwashing. They require that: The Bureau has intervened in two environmental claims cases under the deceptive marketing practices provisions of the Competition Act over the past few years: Keurig and Volkswagen.

over the past few years: Keurig and Volkswagen. The June 2022 amendments to the Act increased the penalties for misleading advertising and deceptive marketing practices.

amendments to the Act increased the penalties for misleading advertising and deceptive marketing practices. The Bureau issued a consumer alert in 2022 to raise awareness and reporting of greenwashing.

The Bureau strongly encourages anyone who suspects that a company or individual is making deceptive marketing claims to report it by using our online form.

The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.

