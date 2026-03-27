Competition Bureau announces adjustment to merger review filing fee, effective April 1, 2026 Français
News provided byCompetition Bureau
Mar 27, 2026, 10:35 ET
GATINEAU, QC, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The Competition Bureau's filing fee for merger reviews will increase from $88,690.45 to $90,198.19, effective April 1, 2026. The increase follows the annual adjustment framework described in the Service Fees Act.
The Competition Act requires that entities notify the Bureau if proposed mergers, acquisitions or other transactions meet certain financial thresholds. The Bureau reviews these notifiable transactions to determine if they are likely to substantially prevent or lessen competition. The filing fee applies to parties who are filing a pre-merger notification or requesting an Advance Ruling Certificate.
Quick facts
- Under the Service Fees Act, the Bureau's filing fee for merger reviews is subject to an annual Consumer Price Index adjustment.
- Filing fees are used to support the Bureau's merger review mandate and to meet its service standards.
Associated links
- Competition Bureau Fees and Service Standards Handbook for Mergers and Merger-Related Matters
- Procedures Guide for Notifiable Transactions and Advance Ruling Certificates Under the Competition Act
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The Competition Bureau is an independent law enforcement agency that protects and promotes competition for the benefit of Canadian consumers and businesses. Competition drives lower prices and innovation while fueling economic growth.
SOURCE Competition Bureau
Contacts: Media inquiries: Media Relations, Email: [email protected]
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