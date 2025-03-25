Competing with the nation's best: 'Atlantic Canada's Top Employers' for 2025 are announced

HALIFAX, NS, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Employers in Atlantic Canada are moving quickly to match the best workplace innovations and programs found across the country to compete for talent on the national stage. The best of these initiatives were recognized today, as Atlantic Canada's Top Employers (2025) were announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers competition.

"In terms of general trends, employers in Atlantic Canada traditionally have been careful to study new benefits and programs seen elsewhere in the country, before making similar improvements in their own workplaces. But this year, we've seen a change with employers moving quickly to adopt improvements in areas such as inclusive family-friendly top-up and access to mental health resources," says Kristina Leung, managing editor at Mediacorp. "It's making a difference in employees' lives both at work and at home, helping them balance the challenges of a busy workplace."

While the pandemic brought about an eastward surge in population growth, employers in Atlantic Canada know that to keep these employees, they need to pay close attention to the benefits offered by competitors across the country.

"It's remarkable to see how employers across Atlantic Canada are closely following new workplace programs and HR initiatives introduced in other parts of Canada," adds Leung. "This year's winners have made improvements in programs ranging from family-friendly benefits to mental health assistance for employees. They want to stay competitive not just within Atlantic Canada, but nationally as well."

Now in its 16th year, Atlantic Canada's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers. This special designation recognizes the employers in Canada's four Atlantic provinces that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. It's a unique project at Mediacorp because this competition extends across four provinces – the only one of its kind – as we recognize that many employers in Atlantic Canada have operations across the region. Editors at Mediacorp review employers on eight criteria, which have remained consistent since the project's inception: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. The editors publish detailed 'reasons for selection' explaining why each winner was selected, providing transparency in the selection of winners and a catalogue of best practices for employers and job-seekers alike. The competition is open to any employer, private or public sector, with its head office or principal place of business in Atlantic Canada.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 19 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which has been used by millions of job-seekers to find new job postings and discover what the nation's best employers are offering.

The full list of Atlantic Canada's Top Employers (2025) was announced today in a special magazine published online in The Globe and Mail and on Eluta.ca. Detailed 'reasons for selection' for each of this year's winners, as well as stories and photos about their initiatives, were released today by the editors and are accessible via the competition homepage.

