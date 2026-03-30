Companies Unveiling Autonomous Defense System Amid Surge Toward $43 Billion Global Market

Integrated AI system empowers forces to detect, decide, and deploy faster than traditional command structures

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- Market News Updates News Commentary - Autonomous systems are transforming defense operations by enabling militaries to conduct missions with reduced human intervention, increased precision, and faster decision-making cycles. These systems include unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), ground robots, maritime platforms, and AI-enabled command systems that support intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance (ISR), and combat roles. Their integration is largely driven by advancements in artificial intelligence, sensor fusion, and real-time data processing, allowing forces to operate effectively in contested or GPS-denied environments. As modern warfare increasingly emphasizes speed, scalability, and networked operations, autonomous systems are becoming central to multi-domain defense strategies as Active Companies ramp up operations: VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ: PDYN), GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE), Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS).

The market for autonomous systems in defense is experiencing strong and sustained growth. The global autonomous defense platforms market is projected to expand from approximately $69.8 billion in 2026 to nearly $198.9 billion by 2034, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 14%. Broader autonomous systems markets (including defense applications) are expected to grow from $22.6 billion in 2024 to $61.3 billion by 2031 , while the military robotics and autonomous systems segment alone could exceed $24 billion by 2033. Additionally, AI in defense--closely tied to autonomous capabilities--is forecast to reach $29.5 billion by 2035. This growth is fueled by rising geopolitical tensions, increased defense budgets, and the need for persistent surveillance and rapid-response capabilities.

Key trends and drivers shaping the adoption of autonomous systems in defense operations include:

Shift toward mass autonomy: Militaries are moving from a few high-cost systems to large numbers of scalable, lower-cost autonomous platforms for distributed operations

Increased investment in AI and robotics: Autonomous technologies account for a significant share of defense R&D spending, accelerating innovation cycles

Expansion of ISR and surveillance missions: Continuous monitoring and real-time threat detection are primary use cases driving deployment

Human-machine teaming models: "Human-in-the-loop" systems remain dominant to ensure accountability and compliance with rules of engagement

Multi-domain integration: Autonomous systems are increasingly deployed across air, land, sea, and subsea environments for coordinated operations

VisionWave (NASDAQ: VWAV) Provides Corporate Update on Planned Expansion of Multi-Domain Intelligence Platform Across Defense, Energy, and Autonomous Systems - VisionWave Holdings Inc. ($VWAV) ("VisionWave" or the "Company") a defense and advanced sensing technology company, today issued a comprehensive corporate update highlighting its strategy to develop an integrated multi-domain intelligence platform spanning autonomous systems, RF-based sensing, artificial intelligence infrastructure, and computational acceleration technologies.

Since completing its business combination and becoming publicly traded, VisionWave has continued to pursue the expansion of its platform through strategic transactions, technology development initiatives, and global market engagement. The Company's recent progress reflects an evolution beyond traditional defense systems toward a unified architecture designed to support intelligence, sensing, and operational capabilities across air, land, and subsurface environments.

Key Milestones Since Previous Corporate Update

Category Major Milestones Strategic Transactions Completion of SaverOne transaction (Stage 1); preliminary alignment with largest creditor of C.M. Composite Materials; SolarDrone acquisition of controlling interest in Junko Solar Platform Expansion Activation of RF sensing layer across core platform architecture; expansion into subsurface sensing and energy intelligence Autonomous Systems Continued advancement of UAV and UGV platforms through SolarDrone and VARAN initiatives Defense Technologies Expansion of RF sensing and counter-drone capabilities through SaverOne collaboration Energy & Subsurface Intelligence Took initial steps in efforts toward offshore exploration blocks LB-4 and LB-5 in Liberia; commenced development of RF-based subsurface sensing framework Global Expansion Preliminary Engagement with government officials in Latin America; continued initiatives in India, Europe, and the Middle East Corporate Structure Establishment of Israeli subsidiary and appointment of leadership team Advanced Computing Continued development of QuantumSpeed™ and QSpeed™ computational architecture

Evolution into a Multi-Domain Intelligence Platform - VisionWave's platform architecture continues to evolve into an integrated system designed to unify sensing, computation, and autonomous execution across multiple operational domains. The Company's platform is intended to consist of five core layers:

Advanced Sensing and Detection - RF-based sensing technologies designed to detect, classify, and interpret complex electromagnetic environments across defense, infrastructure, and energy applications.

- RF-based sensing technologies designed to detect, classify, and interpret complex electromagnetic environments across defense, infrastructure, and energy applications. Artificial Intelligence and Data Processing - AI-driven systems designed to process large-scale sensor data and enable real-time decision support.

- AI-driven systems designed to process large-scale sensor data and enable real-time decision support. Computational Acceleration - The QuantumSpeed™ computational engine and QSpeed™ architecture supporting high-performance AI workloads and modeling environments.

- The QuantumSpeed™ computational engine and QSpeed™ architecture supporting high-performance AI workloads and modeling environments. Autonomous Systems Platforms - Integration of sensing and AI capabilities into UAV and UGV platforms across defense and infrastructure applications.

- Integration of sensing and AI capabilities into UAV and UGV platforms across defense and infrastructure applications. Subsurface Intelligence (Proposed Layer) - Emerging sensing architecture focused on RF-based subsurface analysis and infrastructure intelligence, expanding VisionWave's capabilities into energy exploration and geological analysis domains. This planned expanded architecture reflects the Company's strategy of integrating multiple sensing modalities with computational and autonomous capabilities into a unified platform. The Company emphasizes that these technologies remain at a research and evaluation stage, with no assurance of successful development or commercialization.

- Emerging sensing architecture focused on RF-based subsurface analysis and infrastructure intelligence, expanding VisionWave's capabilities into energy exploration and geological analysis domains. This planned expanded architecture reflects the Company's strategy of integrating multiple sensing modalities with computational and autonomous capabilities into a unified platform. The Company emphasizes that these technologies remain at a research and evaluation stage, with no assurance of successful development or commercialization. Advancing RF-Based Sensing as a Core Platform Layer - VisionWave recently announced the activation of its RF sensing layer across its platform, supported by its strategic collaboration with SaverOne. The completion of the first stage of the SaverOne transaction represents a key milestone in advancing RF sensing capabilities from development toward integrated deployment across multiple applications, including counter-drone defense systems, infrastructure monitoring, and emerging sensing use cases. Management believes that, if successfully developed and deployed, RF-based sensing could potentially serve the Company's broader platform architecture, enabling enhanced situational awareness across diverse operational environments.

- VisionWave recently announced the activation of its RF sensing layer across its platform, supported by its strategic collaboration with SaverOne. The completion of the first stage of the SaverOne transaction represents a key milestone in advancing RF sensing capabilities from development toward integrated deployment across multiple applications, including counter-drone defense systems, infrastructure monitoring, and emerging sensing use cases. Management believes that, if successfully developed and deployed, RF-based sensing could potentially serve the Company's broader platform architecture, enabling enhanced situational awareness across diverse operational environments. Expansion into Energy and Subsurface Intelligence - VisionWave has expanded its strategic focus into energy and subsurface intelligence applications, following its engagement in offshore exploration opportunities in Liberia. The Company secured an exclusive pathway toward potential participation in offshore Blocks LB-4 and LB-5, representing a potential entry point into global energy markets. In parallel, VisionWave completed an internal research initiative evaluating RF-based subsurface sensing architectures designed to enhance visibility in complex geological environments. The Company emphasizes that these technologies remain at a research and evaluation stage, with no assurance of successful development or commercialization. Management views this expansion as a long-term opportunity to apply advanced sensing and computational capabilities to new domains beyond traditional defense applications.

- VisionWave has expanded its strategic focus into energy and subsurface intelligence applications, following its engagement in offshore exploration opportunities in Liberia. The Company secured an exclusive pathway toward potential participation in offshore Blocks LB-4 and LB-5, representing a potential entry point into global energy markets. In parallel, VisionWave completed an internal research initiative evaluating RF-based subsurface sensing architectures designed to enhance visibility in complex geological environments. The Company emphasizes that these technologies remain at a research and evaluation stage, with no assurance of successful development or commercialization. Management views this expansion as a long-term opportunity to apply advanced sensing and computational capabilities to new domains beyond traditional defense applications. Strategic Transactions and Platform Integration - VisionWave continues to expand its platform through targeted transactions and structural initiatives. The Company completed the first stage of its strategic transaction with SaverOne, advancing collaboration in RF sensing technologies. VisionWave also announced preliminary steps in an effort to align with the largest creditor of C.M. Composite Materials, supporting progress toward the proposed acquisition of a controlling stake in the defense manufacturing company. Through its subsidiary SolarDrone, the Company acquired a controlling interest in Junko Solar, expanding its capabilities in energy-related infrastructure and deployment systems.

- VisionWave continues to expand its platform through targeted transactions and structural initiatives. The Company completed the first stage of its strategic transaction with SaverOne, advancing collaboration in RF sensing technologies. VisionWave also announced preliminary steps in an effort to align with the largest creditor of C.M. Composite Materials, supporting progress toward the proposed acquisition of a controlling stake in the defense manufacturing company. Through its subsidiary SolarDrone, the Company acquired a controlling interest in Junko Solar, expanding its capabilities in energy-related infrastructure and deployment systems. Global Market Expansion - VisionWave has continued to expand its international presence through engagement with government and institutional stakeholders. The Company conducted a series of exploratory technology presentations to senior government officials in Latin America focused on homeland security and public safety applications. These initiatives complement ongoing expansion efforts across India, Europe, and the Middle East, where VisionWave continues to evaluate deployment opportunities for its integrated sensing and autonomous systems platform. These demonstrations have not resulted in any binding agreements or purchase orders to date.

- VisionWave has continued to expand its international presence through engagement with government and institutional stakeholders. The Company conducted a series of exploratory technology presentations to senior government officials in Latin America focused on homeland security and public safety applications. These initiatives complement ongoing expansion efforts across India, Europe, and the Middle East, where VisionWave continues to evaluate deployment opportunities for its integrated sensing and autonomous systems platform. These demonstrations have not resulted in any binding agreements or purchase orders to date. Establishment of Israeli Operations - VisionWave established a dedicated Israeli subsidiary and appointed a local leadership team to support regional operations. Management believes this development strengthens the Company's positioning within global defense ecosystems and enhances access to technology development and strategic partnerships.

Management Perspective - "We are continuing to execute on a strategy focused on integrating sensing, artificial intelligence, and autonomous systems into a unified platform," said Douglas Davis, VisionWave's Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Over the past several months, we have expanded our focus beyond traditional defense applications into broader intelligence domains, including infrastructure monitoring and subsurface analysis. The activation of our RF sensing layer, the advancement of our SaverOne collaboration, and our entry into energy-related opportunities reflect a continued efforts to evolve our platform architecture. We believe that if successful combining sensing, computation, and autonomy across multiple domains positions VisionWave to better address emerging global demand for advanced intelligence and operational technologies." Continued… Read this full release and additional news for VWAV by visiting: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/VWAV/news/

Other recent developments in the defense/military/AI industries of note include:

Draganfly Inc. ("Draganfly" or the "Company"), an award-winning, industry-leading developer of drone solutions and systems, and Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ: PDYN) ("Palladyne AI"), a developer of advanced artificial intelligence and autonomous systems, recently announced the successful completion of a key integration milestone.

The companies have successfully tested Palladyne AI's SwarmOS platform across Draganfly's mission-ready drone components and validated the system through completion of a successful flight simulation. This milestone represents a significant step toward enabling advanced autonomous swarm capabilities for U.S. defense applications.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: PLTR) recently announced a multi-year partnership expansion to accelerate the transformation of military aviation readiness for the U.S. Air Force and operations across GE Aerospace's production system. Together, the companies are deploying advanced agentic AI-powered solutions to ensure GE can maximize production and aircraft remain mission ready.

A GE Aerospace engine takes off somewhere across the world every 2 seconds. As the demands on the warfighter and aviation have grown, so has the need for innovation--not only in hardware, but in the digital systems that enable supply chains to keep fleets mission-ready. To better address the evolving needs of our warfighters, GE Aerospace and Palantir have partnered to bolster warfighter readiness. Together, they are helping predict and prevent potential failures before they occur, unlocking supply chains that were gridlocked using AI, and building a closed loop from field signal to supplier action across every fleet.

The partnership began with a focused mission: keeping the Air Force's T-38 trainer jets flying by improving readiness for the complex J85 engine, which is the workhorse responsible for training America's next generation of U.S. Air Force pilots. In early 2024, GE Aerospace and Palantir piloted a sustainment workflow that gave GE Aerospace and the Air Force visibility into parts demand and shortages, driving improvements in readiness and efficiency. Building on this success, the partnership has rapidly expanded to GE Aerospace's broader production system, supporting sustainment, MRO, and new engine production.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a technology company specializing in Defense, National Security and Global Markets, recently announced that it has been selected by SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation (SKY Perfect JSAT) to develop and validate the 5G Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) ground system for SKY Perfect JSAT's Universal NTN initiative. Through this engagement, Kratos will support the technical validation and early-stage implementation of software-based 5G NTN ground infrastructure as part of SKY Perfect JSAT's broader NTN strategy in the Asia-Pacific region.

The satellite industry is looking to 5G NTN as the future of seamless connectivity because it transforms satellites from specialized infrastructure into mainstream components of global mobile networks. Under increasing competitive pressure and demand for global broadband, 5G offers satellite operators and service providers the ability to expand their market and reduce costs to unlock new opportunities that were not possible in earlier generations of satellite technology. Kratos and SKY Perfect JSAT are collaborating to establish a foundation for phased validation and future co-innovation for 5G NTN in alignment with evolving 3GPP standards and the global 5G ecosystem.

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