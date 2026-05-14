QUÉBEC CITY, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - The Commissaire au bien-être et aux droits des enfants, Marie-Eve Brunet Kitchen, today presented her first special report at the National Assembly, entitled "A Legislative Reform for and with Children in Québec."

In this report, the Commissaire proposes a significant step forward for the recognition of children's well-being and rights in Québec. More than thirty years after Québec declared itself bound by the Convention on the Rights of the Child, children's rights still lack explicit, comprehensive, and cross-cutting recognition within Quebec law.

The report specifically highlights the limitations of the current legislative framework, where children's rights remain fragmented across various legislative sectors primarily focused on protection, family matters, justice, or access to certain services. It also underscores the need to recognize children not only as individuals in need of protection, but also as genuine rights holders, entitled to rights of their own.

Accordingly, the Commissaire puts forward three main recommendations. More specifically, the Commissaire recommends that the legislator:

Adopt a Charter of Children's Rights that sets out all rights recognized for children in Québec, at a minimum incorporating the rights outlined in the Convention on the Rights of the Child;

Ensure the meaningful participation of children in the process of developing a Charter of Children's Rights;

Affirm that the rights guaranteed by the Charter of Human Rights and Freedoms also apply to children.

"As long as children's rights are not subject to specific, comprehensive, and integrated recognition, their full implementation will remain incomplete in Québec. A right cannot be fully exercised if it is unknown or not clearly recognized," said Commissaire Marie-Eve Brunet Kitchen.

To place children at the heart of this legislative process, the Commissaire will meet with children through regional forums over the coming months. These forums will provide opportunities to gather their ideas, concerns, and proposals regarding the rights that should be recognized in a Charter of Children's Rights.

This tabling also marks the first anniversary of the Commissaire au bien-être et aux droits des enfants. On May 12, 2025, Marie-Eve Brunet Kitchen officially took office. At that time, there was no team, no office, and no organizational structure in place. One year later, the Commissaire's Office is an institution in development, driven by a growing team of dedicated builders.

The Commissaire au bien-être et aux droits des enfants is an independent institution reporting to the National Assembly. Its mission is to promote children's well-being and respect for children's rights in Quebec. The Commissaire ensures that decisions, laws, public policies, and services take into account children's realities and rights, while supporting their participation in decisions that affect them and advocating for the best interests of children. The Commissaire may conduct systemic investigations, issue recommendations, and raise awareness within Québec society about children's rights and well-being.

SOURCE Commissaire au bien-être et aux droits des enfants

Source: Anne Roy, Directrices des relations partenariales et des communications, Commissaire au bien-être et aux droits des enfants, [email protected], 514-291-6743