Coming Soon: Instant Access to TOEFL iBT® Reading and Listening Scores

PRINCETON, N.J., Feb. 13, 2020 /CNW/ -- Beginning February 15, students worldwide can view TOEFL iBT® Reading and Listening section scores on screen immediately upon conclusion of the test. These unofficial scores can be used by students as an early performance indicator and can help them make well-informed decisions — such as reporting their scores at the end of the test — based on this performance.

These scores are viewable to students prior to leaving the test center, and can be viewed again via their full, official score reports approximately six days after the test date, via the TOEFL® Official App or their online account.

"The TOEFL iBT test is the only English-language assessment that provides students the ability to view scores immediately following the test," said Srikant Gopal, Executive Director of the TOEFL Program. "Our commitment to students and institutions drives the changes and enhancements we've implemented over the last several months — they ensure the testing experience is as convenient and flexible as possible for students, while maintaining the rigorous standards of a fair and unbiased assessment that institutions rely on as a valid measure of academic English-language proficiency."

In addition, recent ETS policy updates have made online registration more convenient than ever. Students can now register online for an upcoming test administration just two days before a test (formerly four days).

"We understand that students worldwide will face deadlines and unexpected circumstances that may require them to make decisions later in the process," said Gopal. "We're confident this updated policy will provide ample opportunity for students to register at a time that is most conducive to their schedules."

To learn more about the new instant scoring feature and updated registration policy, as well as other enhancements implemented over the last several months, please visit www.ets.org/toefl/better_test_experience. For general information on the TOEFL test, please visit www.ets.org/toefl.

The TOEFL test of academic English is a product offered by nonprofit ETS. The test is welcomed by more than 11,000 institutions in over 150 countries worldwide and is universally accepted in popular English-speaking destinations like the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, and by over 98 percent of universities in the U.K., including 100 percent of Russell Group® institutions. The test is preferred over other English-language tests in the United States and key European destinations like France and Germany. In Canada, the TOEFL test is preferred by graduate admissions officers. With central scoring of the test through a combination of anonymous human raters and AI scoring technology, the TOEFL test offers a 100 percent fair and unbiased alternative. More information regarding the TOEFL test, including registration, study tips and sample questions, is available on the TOEFL Go Anywhere website at www.toeflgoanywhere.org.

