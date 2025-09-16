Comet Lithium Launches Follow-up Exploration Program for Recently Announced High-Grade Caesium-Lithium Pegmatite Discovery at Elmer East

The pegmatite discovery dyke measures 1–2 metres in width and has been traced for ~80 metres in outcrop, as previously disclosed on August 19, 2025, it remains open to the east with its western extent pinching out, it hosts spodumene with muscovite and tourmaline consistent with highly evolved LCT pegmatite systems, and to date only two grab samples have been collected, both returning high assay results.

Highlights:

Follow-up program designed to test the extent of the strike, evaluate widths, and explore for additional pegmatites, as these systems often occur in clusters, building on the recent caesium-lithium pegmatite discovery and aiming to expand the property's mineralization potential.

Fieldwork scheduled to begin October 15, 2025 , in collaboration with Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd.

, in collaboration with Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. Three geological teams to conduct mapping, prospecting, sampling, and channel work across high-priority zones

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) (FSE: 8QY) ("Comet Lithium" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the launch of its Fall 2025 Phase 2 Exploration Program at 100%-owned Elmer East Property, located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of the province of Québec.

Prospecting Program: A Targeted Follow-Up Program Near Discovery

Figure 1 : Elmer East – 2025 Fall Field Targets (CNW Group/Comet Lithium Corporation)

The follow-up program, conducted with Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd., will span several days and deploy three field teams to complete detailed prospecting, structural mapping, traverses, sampling, and channel work in and around the newly discovered pegmatite occurrence. Priority zones, highlighted in Figure 1, represent areas most prospective for additional caesium-lithium mineralization.

Elmer East Property

Exploration to date has outlined several high-potential corridors, with follow-up work now focused on extending known mineralization along strike and testing for new outcrops or sub-cropping pegmatites across the broader Elmer East land package.

"The discovery of a caesium-lithium pegmatite at Elmer East earlier this year confirmed the property's strong potential," said Vincent Metcalfe, Chair and CEO of Comet Lithium. "This fall program is designed to build on that success by systematically testing the highest-priority targets near the existing Caesium discovery. With three experienced field crews and the support of Dahrouge, we are confident this work will critical insights into the scale and continuity of mineralization, positioning Comet Lithium for the next stage of growth."

Qualified Person

Vincent Cardin-Tremblay, P. Geo (ogq #1386, PGO #3347), registered in the Provinces of Québec, and Ontario is Vice President Exploration to Comet Lithium, is a qualified person under National Instrument 43‑101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

About Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd.

Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. Is a global mining and mineral exploration consulting group providing expertise in professional geological, logistical, and project management services through all stages of the mining value chain.

Based in Edmonton, AB, CAN, Montreal, QC, CAN, and Denver, CO, USA, Dahrouge and its predecessor, Halferdahl and Associates, have advised and assisted clients in identifying, exploring, developing, and optimizing mineral projects and resources since 1971.

About Comet Lithium Corporation

Comet Lithium is a dynamic exploration company with a growing portfolio of highly prospective assets located in Québec, including several properties in the prolific James Bay District. The Company's land package includes the Liberty Property, located adjacent to Winsome Resources' Adina lithium discovery, and the Troilus East Property, positioned next to Troilus Gold's multi-million-ounce gold-copper project. Comet's strategy is focused on systematic exploration and unlocking the value of its diverse property portfolio through targeted fieldwork and strategic partnerships.

Website: CometLithium.com

