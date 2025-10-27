Comet Lithium Identifies Cesium-Bearing Pegmatite Extensions and Discovers New Pegmatite Zone at Elmer East

Between October 15th and 25th, 2025, Comet's team, under the supervision of Dahrouge Geological Consulting, completed:

Approximately 101 km of cumulative prospecting traverses across eastern and northern Elmer East.

Five channel trenches (3–4 metres each) cut across three key outcrops: West, Central, and East. (Figure 3 and 5).

Identification of a new mineralized dyke north of the East outcrop (Figure 4).

Geological Observations

The mineralized pegmatites are characterized by:

White to beige spodumene crystals (ranging from 3–15 cm in size).

Quartz and potential pollucite (a caesium bearing Zeolite), with accessory muscovite and minor tourmaline.

Host rocks consisting mainly of amphibolite, with local felsic to intermediate dykes.

The mineralized bodies remain open in all directions, with visible spodumene bearing pegmatitic dykes extending under vegetation and shallow overburden.

Next Steps

All samples have been submitted to the laboratory for geochemical analysis, with assay results expected in the coming weeks. The Company plans to integrate these results with detailed mineralogical characterization (XRD and LIBS), which in turn will be used to evaluate drill targets for 2026, testing subsurface extensions and continuity of the mineralized dykes.

"The Elmer East follow-up program has delivered exactly what we hoped for; a clear extension of the mineralized system, consistent spodumene mineralization, and the first confirmed occurrence of pollucite within the zone. These results reaffirm our belief that Elmer East represents a highly prospective lithium-caesium system within the James Bay region. The team at Dahrouge has done an exceptional job executing under challenging field conditions commented Vincent Metcalfe, Chair and CEO of Comet Lithium.

Qualified Person

Vincent Cardin-Tremblay, P. Geo (ogq #1386, PGO #3347), registered in the Provinces of Québec, and Ontario is Vice President Exploration to Comet Lithium, is a qualified person under National Instrument 43‑101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. He has reviewed the technical contents of this news release and has approved the disclosure of the technical information contained herein.

About Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd.

Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. Is a global mining and mineral exploration consulting group providing expertise in professional geological, logistical, and project management services through all stages of the mining value chain.

Based in Edmonton, AB, CAN, Montreal, QC, CAN, and Denver, CO, USA, Dahrouge and its predecessor, Halferdahl and Associates, have advised and assisted clients in identifying, exploring, developing, and optimizing mineral projects and resources since 1971.

About Comet Lithium Corporation

Comet Lithium is a dynamic exploration company with a growing portfolio of highly prospective assets located in Québec, including several properties in the prolific James Bay District. The Company's land package includes the Liberty Property, located adjacent to Winsome Resources' Adina lithium discovery, and the Troilus East Property, positioned next to Troilus Gold's multi-million-ounce gold-copper project. Comet's strategy is focused on systematic exploration and unlocking the value of its diverse property portfolio through targeted fieldwork and strategic partnerships.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, costs, objectives or performance of Comet Lithium, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including if any planned exploration programs on the Elmer East Property, including the planning of potential drilling in 2026 described in this press release, will occur, the timing to conduct such exploration program and the results of such exploration programs, and if it does so, what benefits Comet Lithium will derive from any such exploration programs. Forward-looking information is based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond Comet Lithium's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to the risks, uncertainties and assumptions described under "Financial Instruments" and "Risk and Uncertainties" in Comet Lithium's Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, a copy of which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. Comet Lithium does not intend, nor does it undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

