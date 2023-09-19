COMET LITHIUM APPOINTS PAUL BLATTER TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Sept. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) ("Comet Lithium" or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Mr. Paul Blatter to the Board of Directors of the Company.

Mr. Blatter currently holds the position of Senior Advisor - Strategic Development at Agnico-Eagle, where he is assisting in evaluating projects and supply chains across multiple commodities. Mr. Blatter started his career in 1999 at Agnico-Eagle, in their gold and base metals operations. He was a part of the extensive process development and led the start-up of the Lapa process plant. Mr. Blatter has been involved with the business' strategic planning, research and development activities in base and precious metals, as well as rare earth experience with multiple successful technology transfers into existing plants, participating in project evaluation and acquisitions with a number of senior exploration mining and exploration companies. Mr. Blatter holds a Bachelor's degree in metallurgical engineering from McGill University.

From the Comet Lithium Board "We are very pleased to welcome Paul Blatter to the Board of Directors. Mr. Blatter's extensive experience in large-scale operations and mining development adds a new technical capability at a board level. Mr. Blatter's wealth of knowledge and experience in business development, strategic planning and project development will provide a unique insight and value to next phase of Comet Lithium's journey."

About Comet Lithium

Comet Lithium is a dynamic lithium-focused exploration company active in the prolific James Bay District of Quebec. Comet Lithium's flagship asset is its 100%-owned Liberty Property contiguous to Winsome Resources' Adina deposit, a growing high-grade discovery. Comet Lithium is advancing Liberty to first-ever drilling, with the aim to deliver long-term value for its stakeholders.

Website: www.cometlithium.com

