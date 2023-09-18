COMET LITHIUM APPOINTS MANSOOR JAN NIAZI AS INTERIM CEO AND PRESIDENT

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Sept. 18, 2023 /CNW/ - Comet Lithium Corporation (TSXV: CLIC) ("Comet Lithium" or the "Company") today announces that the Board of Directors has appointed Mr. Mansoor Jan Niazi as interim Chief Executive Officer and President of Comet Lithium, effective immediately.

Mr. Jan is an Australian resident with an extensive background in the mining sector and in capital markets. Throughout his career, Mr. Jan has held key roles in various organizations, including BHP and Rio Tinto in Australia. In particular, at BHP, he managed business planning activities, capital prioritisation, mine operation, technology delivery, business development and spearheaded business improvement activities, successfully coordinating activities across Chile & Australia. Mr. Jan holds a BA / MSc Economics and a Master of Commerce from University of New South Wales in Australia.

Currently, Mr. Jan is working as an Advisor for the Queensland government assisting in developing strategies for the state energy transition industries. Concurrently, Mr. Jan is serving as an advisor to Libra Lithium in Canada and providing guidance to multiple companies in Queensland and Western Australia resources sector. Mr. Jan possesses experiences in managing government and investor engagements, IPOs, raising capital and building exploration work programs. His expertise also extends to mergers and acquisitions, marketing, stakeholder management and strategic planning, making him an ideal candidate to lead Comet Lithium into the next phase of its development.

Mr. Jan's notable accomplishments include being a core member of team building and delivering an in-house iron ore e-auction platform for the marketing function at Rio Tinto and building and improving pricing models for business development and marketing at BHP. His expertise and strategic thinking have consistently contributed to the success of the organizations he has worked with.

From the Comet Lithium Board, "We are thrilled to welcome Mr. Jan to the Comet Lithium team as our new Interim Chief Executive Office. With his extensive experience in mining across multiple commodities, project management, business improvement and investor engagement capabilities. Mr. Jan brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to our organization. We are confident that Mr. Jan's contributions will greatly enhance our ability to achieve our goals and position Comet Lithium as a leader in the robust new lithium discovery area in the prolific James Bay region of Quebec".

Commenting on his appointment of CEO, Mr. Jan, said: "I would like to sincerely thank Comet Lithium Board of Directors and stakeholders for the continued support and the opportunity to guide the Company into the future." Comet Lithium has a unique land package between multiple lithium discoveries in James Bay Quebec region. I am looking forward to leading Comet Lithium towards our first drill program at Liberty deposit, de-risking our Troilus East Property and seizing upon accretive opportunities for the Company and its stakeholders."

About Comet Lithium

Comet Lithium is a dynamic lithium-focused exploration company active in the prolific James Bay District of Quebec. Comet Lithium's flagship asset is its 100%-owned Liberty Property contiguous to Winsome Resources' Adina deposit, a growing high-grade discovery. Comet Lithium is advancing Liberty to first-ever drilling, with the aim to deliver long-term value for its stakeholders.

