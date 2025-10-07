Comarch and F.I.L.A. S.p.A. strengthen the collaboration with the extension of electronic invoicing at the European level

MILAN, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- In continuity with the implementation in Italy in 2022, Comarch and F.I.L.A. S.p.A., a leading company in the field of products for art, design, and coloring, extend their partnership for electronic invoicing. The agreement consolidates the collaboration already started in 2019 that provided for the initial adoption of the Comarch EDI system and integration with the SAP ERP chosen by the company as a management solution.

This strategic decision will enable F.I.L.A. to use Comarch E-Invoicing and E-Archive solutions in additional European markets where it operates, in line with upcoming regulations.

A strategic expansion for digitization

The implementation plan for electronic invoicing and storage concerns the following countries, with clear and defined deadlines to ensure full compliance:

Germany: The implementation of the service will cover both the sending and electronic storage of invoices.

France: Starting from 2026 for two entities of the group, with the inclusion of e-reporting in the project.

Belgium: The introduction of the solution is planned for 2026 to ensure compliance with Peppol standards.

Spain: The start of the project is scheduled for 2027 and will include a real-time validation system.

F.I.L.A.'s renewed confidence testifies to the value and scalability of our solutions. Our team is ready to support their expansion, ensuring compliance and process efficiency in complex markets such as France, Belgium, Germany and Spain", added Kamila Niekraszewicz, Country Manager of Comarch Italy. "This agreement further strengthens our role as a strategic technology partner, essential for companies operating globally in an ever-changing environment."

The collaboration between Comarch and F.I.L.A. continues to evolve, laying the foundations for a successful future in the efficient and secure management of business processes.

Contact: Michał Ostasz, [email protected]

SOURCE Comarch