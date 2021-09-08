To celebrate the release of "the gold standard in warmth," Columbia will debut a series of ads that reflect an entirely new take on the role that gold plays in the outdoors. The new spots will launch on October 1 and will be distributed globally across broadcast, audio, out-of-home, and print channels throughout the winter. Columbia will also promote Omni-Heat Infinity across various social platforms, and will leverage brand athletes, ambassadors and other social media personalities to drive strong engagement among fans and followers throughout the season.

"Omni-Heat Infinity expands upon our best-selling platform of patented technologies and we're looking forward to showcasing this revolutionary innovation in what will be Columbia's largest campaign in our 83-year history," said Joe Boyle, President of the Columbia Brand. "The campaign injects Columbia's signature light-hearted style but makes it clear that there is a new gold standard in warmth."

The inaugural season of Omni-Heat Infinity features an array of technical jackets, winter footwear, hats, and gloves for men and women. Key Omni-Heat Infinity pieces include the Titan Pass Double Wall Hybrid Jacket, which features a multilayered construction that blocks wind and rain while trapping heat. The new technology is perfect for frigid ski days, and the Aerial Ascender Jacket is feature-rich and mountain-ready with dynamic stretch for incredible mobility. The Labyrinth Loop Hooded Jacket is a packable piece that features recycled synthetic insulation and a drawcord adjustable hem to seal in the heat. Several footwear styles will feature Omni-Heat Infinity technology, including the women's Keetley Shorty Omni-Heat boots that offer lightweight comfort and versatility for a variety of cold-weather conditions.

For more details on Omni-Heat Infinity, visit www.columbiasportswear.ca/en/omni-heat-infinity/. For high-resolution images and videos of the technology, visit this link.

About Columbia

Columbia, the flagship brand of Portland, Oregon-based Columbia Sportswear Company, has been creating innovative apparel, footwear, accessories and equipment for outdoor enthusiasts since 1938. Columbia has become a leading global brand by channeling the company's passion for the outdoors and innovative spirit into technologies and performance products that keep people warm, dry, cool and protected year-round. To learn more, please visit the company's website at www.columbiasportswear.ca

SOURCE Columbia Sportswear

For further information: Media Contact: Golin, Octavia Roufogalis, 647-574-3688, [email protected]