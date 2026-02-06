Coloured Ties will Fight Labrador Gold's Shameful Attempt to Disenfranchise Shareholders

Disenfranchisement: The Company is trying to intimidate shareholders by falsely suggesting lawful dissident proxy votes may not be counted or will be counted at their discretion.

The Company is trying to intimidate shareholders by falsely suggesting lawful dissident proxy votes may not be counted or will be counted at their discretion. Entrenchment over accountability: Rather than defend its record, the Company is attempting to cling to power by undermining shareholder choice and spending more of shareholder cash on flimsy legal strategy and using legal tactics to deny votes against them.

Rather than defend its record, the Company is attempting to cling to power by undermining shareholder choice and spending more of shareholder cash on flimsy legal strategy and using legal tactics to deny votes against them. Misleading tactics: Casting doubt on dissident proxy cards is a deliberate effort to confuse investors and suppress independent voting.

Casting doubt on dissident proxy cards is a deliberate effort to confuse investors and suppress independent voting. Threat to corporate democracy: Free and fair elections require that all valid shareholder votes be counted--no matter who they support.

Free and fair elections require that all valid shareholder votes be counted--no matter who they support. Shareholders should stand up for their rights and vote only the GOLD proxy or GOLD VIF for much needed change at Labrador. Concerned Shareholders will defend that legal right.

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A0) ("Coloured Ties"), one of the largest shareholders of Labrador Gold Corp. (TSX.V: LAB) (OTCQB: NKOSF) (FSE: 2N6) ("Labrador" or the "Company"), together with Kal Malhi and Rauni Malhi (the "Concerned Shareholders", "us" or "we"), strongly condemn recent statements by Labrador suggesting that shareholder votes cast on the GOLD proxy "may" not be counted, calling the maneuver a blatant attempt to intimidate shareholders and undermine the integrity of the corporate governance process. The threat is clear; if they lose, they will refuse to count votes against them. This is a flimsy technical argument that we do not believe is valid, nor is it ethical or acceptable corporate governance. Should the Company deny shareholder votes as threatened, we intend to take all action necessary to enforce the rights of all shareholders and uphold shareholder democracy.

By raising spurious and misleading claims about the validity of the GOLD proxy, Labrador is attempting to sow confusion among investors and suppress lawful shareholder participation at a critical moment for the Company. These tactics are not about compliance or clarity -- they are about entrenchment.

Every shareholder has a fundamental right to have their vote counted, regardless of whether that vote supports management or much needed change. When a company implies that properly submitted dissident proxy votes may be disregarded, it sends a chilling message: agree with management, or risk being silenced. Shareholders are fully entitled to vote for directors of their choosing. Suggesting otherwise is misleading at best--and at worst, a deliberate attempt to disenfranchise shareholders who are exercising their rights.

These scare tactics insult shareholders' intelligence and undermine confidence in the proxy voting system and shareholder rights to determine corporate leadership in a democratic manner. Rather than engaging on the merits of performance, strategy, and accountability, Labrador appears more focused on an authoritarian agenda of clinging to power at all costs.

Coloured Ties urges shareholders to see these statements for what they are: an effort to distract from substantive issues, lack of answers to important questions and to discourage independent thinking. Corporate democracy only works when all voices are heard and all votes are counted and shareholders should not be bullied or misled for daring to demand a better path forward.

Shareholders are encouraged to stand up for their rights and vote only the GOLD proxy or GOLD VIF for much needed change at Labrador. Do not let Labrador's legal maneuvering distract you from exercising your right to vote. Vote the GOLD proxy and we will defend our legal rights as shareholders. Only by reconstituting the Board can a repeat of the disastrous past performance, reckless future gambles and complete disregard for shareholder democracy be avoided.

If you have any questions or require any assistance with your vote, please contact our strategic advisor, Advisense Partners, at 1.866.207.4819 (toll-free in North America), 1.437.783.3139 (outside North America) or via email at [email protected].

About Coloured Ties Capital Inc.

Coloured Ties is a publicly traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies. Coloured Ties' investment strategy is to invest early in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors that merit investment to advance promising ventures globally. Coloured Ties invests early-stage in promising projects, serving as the Founding or Early-Stage investor and providing investees with advisory services and access to the Company's ecosystem.

SOURCE Coloured Ties Capital Inc.

For further information, please contact: Kal Malhi, Chief Executive Officer, [email protected], Ph: 604-805-4602