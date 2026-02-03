Coloured Ties Brings Reality Check to Shrill and Desperate Board Messaging

Labrador Board UNABLE TO REBUT any of Coloured Ties core messages of poor oversight

Board is responsible for PERPETUAL UNDERPERFORMANCE of the Company and other public companies– it is a pattern of value destruction. Attempts to create invalid performance comparisons make the Board look truly desperate

Board depleted a treasury of $20M to $16M, with $2M SPENT in a matter of months and nothing to show for it.

Litany of Strategic Blunders leaves BOARD IN "CREDIBILITY BANKRUPTCY"

Proposed Change of Business to Investment Issuer is recipe for CASH DEPLETION with nothing to show for it

Vote Only the GOLD proxy or GOLD VIF today

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) (OTC Pink: APEOF) (FSE: 97A0) ("CTI" or "Coloured Ties"), one of the largest shareholders of Labrador Gold Corp. (TSXV: LAB) (OTCQB: NKOSF) (FSE: 2N6) ("Labrador" or the "Company"), together with Kal Malhi and Rauni Malhi (the "Concerned Shareholders", "us" or "we"), today announce that they have filed a shareholder letter in response to a shrill and desperate communication by the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board") in a pitiful attempt to distract shareholders from its track record of value destruction and its senseless proposed change of business (the "Change of Business").

The Concerned Shareholders own or control approximately 8.22% of the Company's outstanding common shares and cannot stand by and allow the Board to destroy Labrador when there is a better path forward.

Labrador's Board may be attempting to distract shareholders with "smoke and mirrors," but the facts remain undeniable: massive shareholder value destruction has occurred under this Board's watch -- and the charts prove it. The Company has underperformed every relevant comparator, and the Board has offered no credible explanation. This is not an isolated incident. Several directors overseeing Labrador carry a troubling history of financial underperformance across multiple public companies. These are facts.

Rather than confront this record, the Board has resorted to cherry-picked, misleading "apples-to-bananas" comparisons with companies that are neither peers nor comparable businesses. Even their own chart unintentionally confirms what shareholders already know: Labrador's recent stock rise coincided with Coloured Ties' purchasing activity -- not Board performance.

The Board's desperate campaign to demonize one of its largest shareholders cannot erase the truth:

The charts don't lie

Historical performance doesn't lie

Value destruction follows this Board wherever it goes

Shareholders deserve better. We believe Labrador can and should be rebuilt into a respected exploration company focused on advancing the right prospective assets -- not reckless financial gambles.

Get the full story HERE--read the complete letter before deciding what happens with your money.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to vote ONLY the GOLD Proxy or GOLD VIF for the urgently needed change at Labrador.

Only a reconstituted Board can stop the disastrous past and prevent reckless future missteps.

The time for accountability is now.

About Coloured Ties Capital Inc.

Coloured Ties is a publicly traded Canadian-based venture capital firm focused on early-stage investments in companies in the junior resources and breakthrough and disruptive technologies. Coloured Ties' investment strategy is to invest early in multiple private and public companies across a variety of sectors that merit investment to advance promising ventures globally. Coloured Ties invests early-stage in promising projects, serving as the Founding or Early-Stage investor and providing investees with advisory services and access to the Company's ecosystem.

