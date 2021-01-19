Cologix Welcomes Telstra in Toronto

"Telstra has provided international connectivity into all of the major economies in APAC for U.S. headquartered businesses for more than two decades, and our move into Canada with the Toronto PoP will now enable Canadian businesses to leverage our world class infrastructure and subsea network to quickly access new growth markets throughout Asia," said Nicholas Collins, president of Telstra Americas. "Cologix's access to major cloud providers and ecosystem of customers, partners and services makes them a natural partner to help us offer network connectivity across North America through our network node at Cologix's TOR1 interconnection hub."

Telstra owns and operates the largest subsea network of more than 400,000 km that terminates in 58 data centers in Asia, Europe and the Americas, with access to more than 2,000 PoPs in 200 countries around the globe. Telstra currently carries nearly one-third of all Asia-Pacific internet traffic and the company was named "Outstanding Submarine Company" by the Pacific Telecommunications Council at their PTC Awards 2020, awarded to recognize outstanding achievements in the field of information and communications.

"We are happy to partner with Telstra in response to soaring demand across Canada as enterprises quickly accelerate their digital transformations to reach customers, partners and employees," said Laura Ortman, Cologix President & Chief Revenue Officer. "Cologix is committed to delivering the interconnection at the digital edge and partnering with network service providers in network neutral facilities. With increased bandwidth requirements to deliver applications and storage, ultra-low latency connectivity, access to cloud providers and next generation virtualization tools, such as Cologix Access Marketplace, to help enterprise customers to scale services up and down on demand via a self-service portal and network services providers to market their services to our customers for free."

Cologix's TOR1 data center is located in the most connected building in Toronto with 150+ unique network partner in the onsite Meet-Me-Room (MMR) with more than 200 local customers. Cologix Toronto customers have direct connectivity to Amazon Web Services®, Google Cloud Platform, Microsoft® Azure ExpressRoute, IBM Cloud and Oracle FastConnect.

"We're proud to be the largest and most connected data center company in Canada with 17 data centers across Canada in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver," said Sean Maskell, Cologix Canada President. "Located at 151 Front Street, Canada's largest and most important carrier hotel, Cologix's TOR1 interconnection hub is a prime location for Telstra to enter the Canadian market. With our scalable, secure and reliable infrastructure across Canada, Telstra can quickly grow its business and reach new customers."

Other TOR1 key features includes:

Home to the Toronto Internet Exchange (TorIX).

Relentless, scalable, reliable infrastructure with 2N uninterruptible power systems (UPSs), backup generators and redundant chillers with an energy-efficient cooling system using Lake Ontario water to cool the building.

water to cool the building. Central downtown location in Canada's largest city, Toronto is the country's business and financial hub.

largest city, is the country's business and financial hub. Top certifications and security SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA, and PCI-DSS compliant.

Low environmental risks in seismic zone 0 and outside of the floodplain.

On the Cologix platform, businesses can deploy IT infrastructures, interconnect across North America and grow through a robust ecosystem. With 27 distinct North American cloud onramps, this platform offers high-bandwidth, low latency connectivity for clouds, networks and enterprises to manage workloads and reach remote employees, customers, partners and service providers at the digital edge. For simple, scalable, secure connectivity in minutes, Cologix offers a next generation software-defined interconnection (SDI) solution. Called Cologix Access Marketplace, this solution allows customers to scale cloud and network services across the platform, using an on demand, self-service portal.

