DENVER, Aug. 18, 2021 /CNW/ -- Cologix, North America's leading network-neutral interconnection and hyperscale edge data center company, announced today it published the company's inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report to provide transparency on the company's ESG performance for 2020. The report highlights Cologix's continued commitment to invest in people, build sustainable business practices to protect the planet, support the communities it serves and create value for employees, investors, customers, suppliers and partners.

Setting the foundation for increased transparency, this report enhances Cologix's existing ESG efforts with a public commitment to sustainability, social and governance practices and improved disclosures on annual progress to achieve ESG goals. As part of this foundation, Cologix focuses on three key areas:

An environmental commitment to improve energy efficiencies and harness renewable energy options where available.

A social responsibility to the people and communities we connect to and serve.

A strong governance structure with adherence to rigorous security and compliance standards.

"This report marks our first effort to summarize our work in ESG," said Cologix CEO Bill Fathers. "At Cologix, we have built an exceptional platform to connect people across North America. Cologix has been fortunate to grow exponentially over our 10+ years in business, and with this growth we understand our responsibility to act as good global citizens in addition to delivering the products and services our shareholders value. When we decided to put our 'people first' strategy into action over three years ago, we focused on TRUST, which extends to our entire value chain and ecosystem, including our customers. This first report is only the beginning of our ESG strategy, focusing on a future of excellence and sustainability."

ESG Highlights

Environmental: Cologix is committed to energy and water conservation as well as clean energy use. In 2020, 45% of Cologix's power came from renewable sources. In addition, Cologix completed 51 energy efficiency improvement projects last year, which includes high-efficiency systems, LED lighting and upgrading equipment across facilities.

Social: At Cologix, the more than 300 diverse employees are the heart and soul of the business. Workplace health and safety are part of the way Cologix does business every day. Cologix offers robust health and wellness programs in our markets across North America. Cologix reported zero loss time injuries in 2020.

Building a pipeline of diverse, inclusive talent is part of the company's ESG strategy. In fact, five out of the eight executive leaders are women. The company's culture drives engagement through activities and programs such as clubs, bi-monthly all-hands meetings and a recognition platform to celebrate fellow employees. Across Cologix's regions, employees volunteer time and expertise to support local charitable organizations as well.

Governance: Cologix's governance structure is composed of our eight executive leaders plus four board members. In 2020, 100% of the company's facilities were SOC 1, SOC 2, HIPAA and PCI compliant. In addition, Cologix successfully achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2013 (ISO 27001) certification in 2021 for its information security management system (ISMS) supporting its Data Center Colocation and Interconnection Services. Cologix's ISO 27001 certificate was issued by Schellman & Company, LLC.

The ESG report is a major milestone for the company, and it will serve as the foundation for greater transparency as Cologix expands its ESG strategy and execution in 2021 and beyond. To support these efforts, the Cologix team is already underway with a materiality study and stakeholder engagement process to aid in the development of its ESG roadmap. This roadmap will provide strategic direction for Cologix in its decision-making for its ecosystem of employees, investors, clients, partners and suppliers while Cologix invests in the strength of the people, planet and communities Cologix serves.

