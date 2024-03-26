TORONTO, March 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Colliers Canada is pleased to announce it has been engaged to support Parkland in selling 157 convenience store and fuel station assets located in six provinces across Canada. The available sites consist of fuel brands such as Chevron, Ultramar, Pioneer and FasGas, and buyers in certain scenarios have the opportunity to operate under the popular c-store banner, On the Run.

The bulk of stations are located in Quebec and Ontario across major metropolitan areas and smaller cities and towns, with the balance of stores in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. The retail and fuel locations will be packaged with long-term Parkland fuel supply agreements. These opportunities give new and seasoned entrepreneurs the chance to operate critical community businesses with established and respected brands.

"The decision to divest these locations is part of our ongoing network planning and optimization process. As we continue to grow, we have identified sites that no longer fit our long-term strategic objectives in their current format. These sales will provide us with new opportunities to bolster core areas of our business," said Francis Lapointe, Vice President of Canadian Retail Operations. "In the end, these sites will still be part of our network and will represent our strong brands within our communities. We're excited to bring in experienced, entrepreneurial operators who are eager to partner with brands and programs that customers trust."

Convenience store operators, small business owners and entrepreneurs may bid on single or multiple sites through a sealed bid sale process. Parkland has partnered with NRC Realty & Capital Advisors, LLC; a company specializing in the marketing of convenience store properties and Colliers Canada to facilitate the transactions.

The sale is being coordinated by Colliers and its marketing partner, NRC Realty & Capital Advisors, LLC. Interested parties must register for the sale in order to view a list of properties, sale FAQs, and review terms and conditions of sale by visiting the sale website at www.cstorebids.ca, or by calling 1-855-558-1601. Interested parties are required to sign a confidentiality agreement prior to accessing the sale information.

