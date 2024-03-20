Collaboration Framework to Accelerate the Low-Carbon Economy and Create Good Jobs Is Released Under the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Regional Energy and Resource Table

ST JOHN'S, NL, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, alongside Indigenous groups and industry partners, are working together to build a low-carbon economy that drives clean growth and creates good, sustainable jobs across the province.

The Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Regional Energy and Resource Table (NL Regional Table) is one of nine Regional Tables the Government of Canada has established to date with individual provinces and territories. Launched in June of 2022, the NL Regional Table is helping to advance the province's top economic priorities for a low-carbon future in the province's energy and resource sectors.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, and the Honourable Andrew Parsons, Newfoundland and Labrador's Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology, released The Newfoundland and Labrador Regional Energy and Resource Table Framework for Collaboration on the Path to Net Zero. It identifies four areas of economic opportunity to prioritize in a net-zero future: critical minerals; wind and hydrogen development; electrification; and carbon capture and storage. The Collaboration Framework is also supported with federal investments totalling over $2.5 million to make progress toward the two governments' shared commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050. In addition, the Collaboration Framework proposes to significantly expand and deepen provincewide engagement on climate action through the NL Regional Table.

Central to the Collaboration Framework is an acknowledgment that the integration of Indigenous perspectives is critical to realizing a low-carbon economy that is grounded in respect, recognition and reconciliation. This approach also aligns with Canada's adoption of the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act.

Other key goals agreed upon by Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador include:

Maximizing Newfoundland and Labrador's renewable energy resources, including wind for traditional and emerging domestic and export markets (e.g., hydrogen and other clean fuels) and services, and contributing to the global energy transition;

and renewable energy resources, including wind for traditional and emerging domestic and export markets (e.g., hydrogen and other clean fuels) and services, and contributing to the global energy transition; Sustainably developing the province's renewable energy and mineral resources to attract investment and expertise, create employment and maximize value throughout the supply chain development;

Through these collaborative efforts, the two levels of government, Indigenous partners and stakeholders can position Newfoundland and Labrador to be a global energy, mining and technology supplier of choice in a net-zero world while creating good jobs and lasting prosperity across the province.

"A roadmap on how we will share resources has been desperately needed, and we thank our provincial and federal partners for creating spaces in which all parties can establish priorities in a collaborative way. We look forward to continued dialogue and a renewed focus on how we can develop our shared home in a sustainable way while considering the needs and unique diversity of our province's people. We look forward to coming together, moving ahead and creating consensus along the way."

Chief Brad Benoit

Miawpukek First Nation

"The Regional Energy and Resource Tables are a novel initiative that allow us to seize the enormous economic opportunities associated with building a low-carbon economy. I am pleased to launch this Collaboration Framework under the Regional Tables initiative with the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, with early input from Indigenous partners, and look forward to deepening collaboration with Indigenous partners and labour and industry groups in the province."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Canada's Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Newfoundland and Labrador has made great strides in pursuit of achieving net zero through our use of hydroelectricity and our focus on critical minerals, carbon capture and storage and our province's wind-hydrogen development. Our government is keenly aware of our responsibility to the environment and to our future. Working together, we will continue to support a low-carbon economy and contribute to strong, sustainable communities."

The Honourable Andrew Parsons, KC

Newfoundland and Labrador's Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology

"We are lowering emissions, building up renewables. We're building a whole new industry and creating more jobs. And Newfoundlanders and Labradorians will lead the charge"

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan

Canada's Minister of Labour and Seniors

"Incredible conditions for offshore wind and hydrogen development and critical minerals — Newfoundland and Labrador has the resources the world wants and needs. Working with the province, Indigenous partners and industry, today's announcement ensures that Newfoundlanders and Labradorians will lead the way in the renewable energy future and create good jobs for people across the province"

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings

Canada's Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister Responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

The Regional Energy and Resource Tables were launched in June 2022 , with British Columbia , Manitoba and Newfoundland and Labrador . In October 2022 , Ontario , New Brunswick , Nova Scotia , Prince Edward Island , the Northwest Territories and Yukon also joined the initiative. A total of nine provinces and territories are now participating in the Regional Tables.

, with , and and . In , , , , , the and also joined the initiative. A total of nine provinces and territories are now participating in the Regional Tables. On June 27, 2023 , the Governments of Canada and British Columbia in collaboration with First Nations partners — and with input from leading labour and industry groups — announced the first Collaboration Framework: The British Columbia Regional Energy and Resource Table – Framework for Collaboration on the Path to Net Zero .

, the Governments of and in collaboration with First Nations partners — and with input from leading labour and industry groups — announced the first Collaboration Framework: On July 18, 2023 , federal ministers and Atlantic premiers agreed to renew the Atlantic Growth Strategy to harness the unique advantages and opportunities of the region through renewed priorities and new targeted pathways to foster prosperity for all Atlantic Canadians.

