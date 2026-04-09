CoinW Partners with Luka Modrić as Global Brand Ambassador

HONG KONG, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- CoinW, a global cryptocurrency asset trading platform, is proud to announce a landmark partnership with Luka Modrić, the legendary Croatian footballer and Ballon d'Or winner, and one of football's most respected icons, as its new Global Brand Ambassador.

Together, CoinW and Modrić are joining hands to bridge the worlds of elite sports and digital finance, bringing the transformative potential of cryptocurrency closer to passionate football fans worldwide.

A Collaboration with Shared Spirit

Modrić's illustrious career is an embodiment in perseverance, elegance, and excellence. From overcoming early doubts to claiming football's highest individual honor -- the Ballon d'Or -- and leading Real Madrid to six UEFA Champions League titles, Modrić has consistently defied expectations through discipline, resilience, and unwavering commitment.

CoinW has demonstrated similar merits in its developing trajectory. Founded in 2017 amid early-stage industrial chaos, the platform has grown steadily by prioritizing robust infrastructure, stringent risk management, and user protection. Even through the turbulent cycles that followed -- including the major industrial crisis in 2022 -- CoinW has maintained uninterrupted service, supporting the security of user assets through its risk management and infrastructure systems.

To date, the platform has served more than 20 million registered users worldwide, with no publicly reported major security breaches (based on available internal records information). For both parties, these parallel attributes of cross-cycle reliability and measured advancement constitute the basis of the partnership.

Bridging Football Passion with Crypto Innovation

Through this alliance, CoinW aims to create meaningful connections between the excitement of global football and the opportunities within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. The partnership will introduce global audience to educational content about digital assets in an accessible and engaging way.

In the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup, CoinW will introduce a series of thematic content and interactive programs for global football enthusiasts. By blending familiar sports elements into the experience, these user engagement initiatives aim to make entering the crypto world feel natural and community-driven.

Over the past year, CoinW has left its footprints in the sports domain as an official partner of La Liga and the official Web3 partner of the East Asian Football Championship. The platform is committed to building connections with international sports audiences and developing more inclusive narratives for blockchain applications.

Staying Dedicated to Real Mission

The strategic partnership reflect CoinW's commitments to its core "Here for Crypto" mission. The platform continues to break down barriers to onboarding crypto in real practice, making the digital asset accessible to a broader global audience.

Designed to support new users, CoinW has launched a dedicated Web3 educational initiative that equips beginners with the essential knowledge to support users in understanding how deposits and transactions are conducted, while deepening their understanding of the platform.

Through innovative features, the platform continues to lower trading barriers. Meanwhile, the platform stays consistent in providing a rich array of incentivized activities that foster skill development and reinforce senses of participation.

"Luka Modrić's dedication and resilience inspire us to stay true to our mission," said Nassar Al Achkar, Chief Strategy Officer at CoinW. "We are committed to building a trusted platform that empowers users to confidently enter and explore the world of digital finance."

About CoinW

Founded in 2017, CoinW has grown into one of the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platforms, providing a one-stop intelligent trading experience for cryptocurrency users across multiple countries and regions. As of October 2025, the platform records a daily trading volume exceeding $5 billion, ranks 4th globally in Coingecko's derivatives market, and has over 20 million registered users. CoinW is committed to empowering user wealth growth and driving blockchain innovation, continuously refining its product structure and launching independently operated product lines. Through sponsorships of major international sporting events, CoinW has also expanded its global brand presence. Beyond business growth, CoinW remains dedicated to corporate social responsibility, actively supporting public welfare initiatives such as donations to orphanages in Africa. Looking ahead, CoinW will continue to promote financial inclusion, lead the development of the crypto industry, and accelerate the global adoption of blockchain technology and digital assets. For more information, visit the CoinW official website, follow CoinW on X Account, or join CoinW's Telegram Group.

Disclaimer:

This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or recommendation. Digital asset transactions involve high risks, and users are solely responsible for their own financial decisions. The participation of Luka Modrić as a brand ambassador does not imply endorsement of any financial product or guarantee of outcomes.

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SOURCE CoinW

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