CoinW Launches 'Smart Money' Copy Trading with Zero Profit-Sharing Model

HONG KONG, March 18, 2026 /CNW/ -- CoinW, a leading cryptocurrency trading platform, today introduced its new Smart Money copy trading feature -- the first in the industry to offer zero profit sharing for copy traders.

The tool lets users observe and automatically replicate the trading activity of certain on-chain addresses and traders -- funds managed by traders commonly referred to in the market as "smart money."

"Many crypto investors lack the market insight or trading skills needed to identify potential trading opportunities in the market," said Vega Liu, Growth Lead of Futures Business at CoinW. "Our product aims to tackle this pain point by letting users follow the strategies of seasoned traders without needing the same level of their expertise."

The feature displays a wide array of seasoned traders and presents them in two main leaderboards:

Earnings Leaderboard: Ranked high-performing on-chain wallet addresses based on profit and loss (PnL)；

addresses based on profit and loss (PnL)； KOL Leaderboard: Popular traders from major centralized and decentralized exchanges.

Each listed trader is attached with labels to help users quickly find options that match their risk tolerance and preferences. Their profile page provides key information, including PnL, trading frequency, maximum drawdown and asset holdings for reference.

Unlike traditional copy trading products, CoinW's Smart Money offers a "zero profit sharing" mechanism, meaning users pay no profits to traders they copy. This mechanism allows them to replicate selected strategies without sharing trading profits with lead traders.

The tool fully supports both spot and futures trading. Beyond customizing trade sizes, users can set take-profit and stop-loss levels, manually close positions, and add margins to manage trading risks.

The introduction of Smart Money further enriches CoinW's copy trading product suite, which already includes spot, futures, bots, and signal-based models. By adding verified on-chain addresses as copy targets, the platform has further strengthened its copy-trading ecosystem.

Characterized by low user entry and robust trader community, the platform's copy trading ecosystem has witnessed a rapid expansion. To date, CoinW has attracted more than 10,000 lead traders, with copy trading users surpassing 100,000, according to internal platform statistics.

"The launch of Smart Money marks a significant milestone in our product innovation," said Nassar Achkar, Chief Strategy Officer at CoinW. "We remain fully committed to delivering a competitive futures copy trading experience -- driven by constant iteration and a rapidly growing, user-first ecosystem."

About CoinW

Founded in 2017, CoinW has grown into one of the world's leading cryptocurrency trading platforms, providing a one-stop intelligent trading experience for cryptocurrency users across multiple countries and regions. As of October 2025, the platform records a daily trading volume exceeding $5 billion, ranks 4th globally in Coingecko's derivatives market, and has over 10 million registered users. CoinW is committed to empowering user wealth growth and driving blockchain innovation, continuously refining its product structure and launching independently operated product lines. Through sponsorships of major international sporting events, CoinW has also expanded its global brand presence. Beyond business growth, CoinW remains dedicated to corporate social responsibility, actively supporting public welfare initiatives such as donations to orphanages in Africa. Looking ahead, CoinW will continue to promote financial inclusion, lead the development of the crypto industry, and accelerate the global adoption of blockchain technology and digital assets. For more information, visit the CoinW official website, follow CoinW on X Account, or join CoinW's Telegram Group.

Disclaimer: Digital asset transactions involve high risks, and users are solely responsible for their own financial decisions. Copy trading features allow users to replicate the trading activity of other market participants but do not constitute investment advice or portfolio management services. Past performance of traders or wallet addresses does not guarantee future results. Users remain solely responsible for their trading decisions and risk management. Services may vary by jurisdiction and may not be available in all regions.

SOURCE CoinW

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