TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) is proud to be named to Forbes' inaugural list of Canada's Best Employers for Company Culture 2025. This prestigious recognition is presented by Forbes and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

Forbes Canada Culture

The inaugural edition of Canada's Best Employers for Company Culture recognizes 200 outstanding companies across all sectors that have demonstrated exceptional performance in fostering strong and positive workplace environments. The full list of Canada's Best Employers for Company Culture 2025 can be viewed at: https://www.forbes.com/lists/canada-employers-culture/.

Cognizant Canada is deeply committed to creating an environment where associates feel recognized, empowered, and connected – bringing together teams to celebrate milestones and strengthen national community. The Canada Maple Leaf Awards, a quarterly recognition program, celebrates excellence in client service, delivery, innovation, and collaboration. Across the country, social committees organize team-building events that infuse fun and teamwork into the workday.

Cognizant Canada offers comprehensive learning and development programs, including upskilling and leadership tracks tailored to Canadian associates along with community outreach and volunteer initiatives that empower employees to make a meaningful impact beyond the workplace. In addition, a local Diversity & Inclusion Council, aligned with global affinity groups, ensures the workplace reflects the diverse communities served. These initiatives have led to Cognizant's recognition as a global employer of choice, and as a Great Place to Work® in 20 countries, including Canada.

"Being named to Forbes' inaugural list of Canada's Best Employers for Company Culture is a proud moment for Cognizant Canada," said Jay MacIsaac, Country Head of Canada, Cognizant. "Our associates are the driving force behind our success, and this award reflects the innovative and collaborative culture that we've built that empowers them to grow their careers and make a lasting impact for our clients."

In 2025, Cognizant has also been named one of the "World's Best Companies" by Time, one of the "2025 World's Most Ethical Companies" by Ethisphere and threw the world's largest Vibe coding event, which led to a recent GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title for the most participants in an online generative AI hackathon.

For more information on Cognizant's commitment to associates' careers and wellbeing, visit Cognizant Careers.

Statista publishes hundreds of global industry rankings and company listings in partnership with high-profile media outlets. Its research and analysis services are based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence platform providing statistics, market insights, and consumer research.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes, and transform experiences to stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

For more information, contact:

William Abelson

Cognizant

[email protected]

(631) 263-7806

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation