Cognizant and Google Cloud Expand AI Partnership to Drive Software Development Productivity

Cognizant will adopt Gemini for Google Cloud to accelerate velocity for its software developers and enable more than 70,000 associates on Google Cloud's latest AI technologies

TEANECK, N.J. and SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 21, 2024 /CNW/ -- Cognizant (NASDAQ: CTSH) and Google Cloud today announced an expansion of their partnership to enhance the software delivery lifecycle and accelerate developer productivity.

Cognizant will adopt Gemini for Google Cloud in two ways: first, by training Cognizant associates to use Gemini for software development assistance; and second, Cognizant is integrating Gemini's advanced capabilities within its internal operations and platforms. Using Gemini for Google Cloud, Cognizant's developers will be equipped to write, test, and deploy code faster and more effectively with the help of AI-powered tools, improving the reliability and cost efficiency of building and managing client applications.

The potential impact of increased development productivity is underscored by findings from a recent Cognizant and Oxford Economics study, New Work, New World, which revealed generative AI could inject up to $1 trillion into the U.S. economy by 2032. Through the collaboration, Cognizant and Google Cloud will utilize Gemini to deliver a broad range of benefits to enterprise clients across industries, helping them build applications quickly, rigorously test code, and swiftly remediate issues to optimize performance throughout the software delivery lifecycle.

"Software development is one of the jobs likely to benefit most from the way generative AI is redefining the anatomy of work," said Ravi Kumar S, CEO, Cognizant. "Cognizant has committed to investing $1 billion in generative AI over three years because we believe it is a powerful tool to amplify human potential, and our partnership with Google Cloud is central to this commitment, and to realizing this vision."

Over the next 12 months, and in line with the company's Synapse initiative to upskill one million individuals globally by 2026, Cognizant will invest in enabling more than 70,000 associates across multiple Cognizant functions on Google Cloud's AI offerings. Additionally, Cognizant will work to integrate Gemini into its suite of automated platforms and accelerators, beginning with the recently announced Cognizant Flowsource™️ platform for developers.

"Generative AI has the potential to significantly improve every stage of the software delivery lifecycle, helping developers quickly generate code, troubleshoot issues, and automate processes," said Thomas Kurian, CEO, Google Cloud. "By training and enabling its workforce on Gemini for Google Cloud, Cognizant can expedite the speed and quality of software development projects for joint customers."

Bringing gen AI capabilities into Cognizant's proprietary internal operations and platforms will help the consulting firm foster deeper insights, optimize processes, and improve user experiences, securely and responsibly. Expected key benefits include:

Enhancing Cognizant's ability to analyze incident reports, quickly identify root causes, and implement resolutions across its platforms.

New AI-powered chat capabilities within Cognizant Flowsource™️, enabling users to accelerate development of code, automate tests and documentation, and increase self-service automation for business users.

A more intuitive and personalized user experience for business users and IT teams, applying Gemini's natural language interface for Cognizant Neuro ® AI and Cognizant Neuro ® IT Operations, so users can easily request status updates on operations and request new services.

AI and Cognizant Neuro IT Operations, so users can easily request status updates on operations and request new services. Faster information retrieval and analysis within Cognizant Neuro® IT Operations, enabling users to quickly extract the insights needed to do their day-to-day work. Users can use a natural chat interface to rapidly query knowledge base articles, manuals, best practices, and more.

In line with Cognizant's plans to invest in deep AI-related competencies, the company will establish a Gemini Studio within each of its Cloud AI Innovation hubs in Bangalore, London, and Plano, Texas, to help enterprise customers ideate, architect, and scale AI solutions. Cognizant will also establish Gemini Centers of Excellence within its new dedicated Google Cloud delivery centers in Mexico and Romania, and it will continue its expansion in India to accelerate customer success with generative AI solutions.

Google Cloud will support Cognizant in the continued development of AI-led software engineering best practices, and by helping the Cognizant Google Cloud AI University launch advanced courses on AI use cases.

Cognizant is a global systems integrator partner for Google Cloud and a Luminary Sponsor for the Google Cloud Next '24 conference. In May 2023, Cognizant announced a major gen AI partnership with Google Cloud. This partnership was further expanded in August 2023 to create healthcare large language model solutions and bring the potential of generative AI to a range of healthcare business challenges.

About Cognizant

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

For more information, contact:

U.S. Name Ben Gorelick Email

[email protected]

Europe / APAC Name Christina Schneider Email

[email protected]

India Name Rashmi Vasisht Email

[email protected]

SOURCE Cognizant