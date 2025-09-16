MONTRÉAL, Sept. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) proudly announces it will launch Internet services on October 6, 2025, in Québec City, Châteauguay, Cap-de-la-Madeleine, Saint-Louis-de-France and Sainte-Marthe-du-Cap, offering customers new, compelling options in these markets.

"We are entering five new Quebec markets with a strong commitment to offer an unparalleled customer experience," said Nancy Audette, Chief Growth Officer. "For nearly 70 years, Cogeco has connected Quebecers. We are excited to continue growing our presence throughout the province."

Residents of these five new markets can expect an easy-to-use digital experience, combined with simple and transparent pricing. More details will be shared very soon, and customers are invited to pre-register today by visiting Cogeco's website at cogeco.ca .

About Cogeco Communications Inc.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a leading telecommunications provider committed to bringing people together through powerful communications and entertainment experiences. We provide world-class Internet, wireless, video and wireline phone services to 1.6 million residential and business subscribers in Canada and thirteen states in the United States. Our services are marketed under the Cogeco and oxio brands in Canada, and under the Breezeline brand in the U.S. We take pride in our strong presence in the communities we serve and in our commitment to a sustainable future. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

