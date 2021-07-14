Cogeco Releases its Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021

Revenue increased by 3.7% (9.3% in constant currency (1) ) compared to the same period of the prior year to reach $649.3 million ;





Adjusted EBITDA (1) reached $302.3 million , an increase of 1.3% (6.2% in constant currency);





Free cash flow (1) reached $136.6 million , an increase of 14.6% (14.9% in constant currency);





Cogeco Communications announced the acquisition of WideOpenWest's Ohio broadband systems; and





A quarterly eligible dividend of $0.545 was declared.

MONTRÉAL, July 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) ("Cogeco" or the "Corporation") announced its financial results for the third quarter ended May 31, 2021, in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

OPERATING RESULTS

For the third quarter of fiscal 2021:

Revenue increased by 3.7% to reach $649.3 million . On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 9.3%, mainly explained as follows:





. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 9.3%, mainly explained as follows: Canadian broadband services revenue increased by 10.2% as a result of the DERYtelecom acquisition completed on December 14, 2020 , the cumulative effect of sustained demand for residential high-speed Internet since the beginning of the pandemic and rate increases implemented for certain services, partly offset by a retroactive adjustment of $4.6 million recognized following the CRTC's decision on aggregated wholesale Internet rates during the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and a decline in video and telephony service customers as some customers have migrated to Internet-only services. Excluding the acquisition of DERYtelecom and the impact of the $4.6 million adjustment mentioned above, revenue in constant currency increased by 3.0%.





, the cumulative effect of sustained demand for residential high-speed Internet since the beginning of the pandemic and rate increases implemented for certain services, partly offset by a retroactive adjustment of recognized following the CRTC's decision on aggregated wholesale Internet rates during the third quarter of fiscal 2021 and a decline in video and telephony service customers as some customers have migrated to Internet-only services. Excluding the acquisition of DERYtelecom and the impact of the adjustment mentioned above, revenue in constant currency increased by 3.0%.

American broadband services revenue increased by 7.2% in constant currency resulting mainly from a higher Internet service customer base, rate increases implemented for certain services and last year's temporary waiving of late fees charged to customers as a relief measure in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, which were reinstated in all states by September 2020 .





.

Revenue in the media activities increased by 23.6%, mainly following the easing of public health restrictions, whereby last year's third quarter radio advertising revenue was directly impacted by COVID-19 related lockdown measures.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ (1) The indicated terms do not have standardized definitions prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. For more details, please consult the "Non-IFRS financial measures" section of this press release, including reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS financial measures.

Adjusted EBITDA increased by 1.3% to reach $302.3 million . On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased by 6.2%, mainly explained as follows:





. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased by 6.2%, mainly explained as follows: Canadian broadband services adjusted EBITDA increased by 6.4% in constant currency mainly resulting from revenue growth and the impact of the DERYtelecom acquisition, partly offset by the $4.6 million retroactive adjustment following the CRTC's decision on aggregated wholesale Internet rates, combined with higher sales and marketing initiatives deferred to the second half of the year in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding the acquisition of DERYtelecom and the impact of the $4.6 million adjustment mentioned above, adjusted EBITDA in constant currency increased by 1.6%.





retroactive adjustment following the CRTC's decision on aggregated wholesale Internet rates, combined with higher sales and marketing initiatives deferred to the second half of the year in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding the acquisition of DERYtelecom and the impact of the adjustment mentioned above, adjusted EBITDA in constant currency increased by 1.6%.

American broadband services adjusted EBITDA increased by 5.9% in constant currency mainly resulting from revenue growth driven by a continued increase in customer demand for high-speed offerings Internet service and by rate increases implemented for certain services, partly offset by a non-recurring gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment amounting to US$1.7 million recorded during the third quarter of fiscal 2020, combined with higher sales and marketing initiatives deferred to the second half of the year in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding the non-recurring gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment, adjusted EBITDA in constant currency increased by 8.0%.





recorded during the third quarter of fiscal 2020, combined with higher sales and marketing initiatives deferred to the second half of the year in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Excluding the non-recurring gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment, adjusted EBITDA in constant currency increased by 8.0%. Profit for the period amounted to $105.0 million , of which $34.5 million , or $2.17 per share, was attributable to owners of the Corporation compared to $97.5 million , $31.1 million , and $1.96 per share, respectively, in the comparable period of fiscal 2020. The increases resulted mainly from a lower financial expense and a higher adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by the depreciation of the US dollar and a higher total income taxes expense.





as a result of higher adjusted EBITDA, the decrease in current income taxes, mainly following the harmonization of the Québec tax legislation with the federal's accelerated tax depreciation measure, and the decrease in financial expense, partly offset by higher capital expenditures. Free cash flow increased by 14.6% (14.9% in constant currency) to reach $136.6 million





mainly due to the increase in income taxes paid and the depreciation of the US dollar, partly offset by the decrease in interest paid. Cash flows from operating activities decreased by 7.9% to reach $269.1 million





On May 6, 2021 , Cogeco Media announced that it had entered into an agreement with Arsenal Média to acquire and sell radio stations located in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and Abitibi-Témiscamingue regions. Cogeco Media will acquire a radio station owned by Arsenal Média in the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region, known as the CILM radio station, and will simultaneously sell to Arsenal Média two radio stations owned by Cogeco Media in the Abitibi-Témiscamingue region, known as the Capitale Rock and Wow radio stations. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions.





Cogeco maintains its fiscal 2021 revised financial guidelines as issued on January 14, 2021 .





Cogeco released its fiscal 2022 preliminary financial guidelines. On a constant currency basis, the Corporation expects fiscal 2022 revenue and adjusted EBITDA to grow between 3.5% and 5.5%. Acquisition of property, plant and equipment should reach between $695 and $725 million , including net investments of approximately $230 to $240 million in network expansions which will increase the Corporation's footprint in Canada and the United States . As a result of these growth initiatives, free cash flow is expected to decrease between 30% and 35%. Excluding the fiscal year 2022 network expansion projects, free cash flow on a constant currency and consolidated basis would otherwise increase between 13% and 18%.





At its July 14, 2021 meeting, the Board of Directors of Cogeco declared a quarterly eligible dividend of $0.545 per share compared to $0.475 per share in the comparable quarter of fiscal 2020.

"Overall, we are satisfied with Cogeco's performance for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, which is in line with expected results in constant currency," declared Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Inc.

"In Canada, we continue to see positive trends with our Internet services and growth in our residential business, with the changes over the past year in how Canadians work and live," said Mr. Jetté. "Over the course of the quarter, Cogeco Connexion announced several network expansion projects in collaboration with the governments of Québec and Ontario to expand its high-speed Internet services to underserved and unserved areas. The CRTC's decision to maintain the 2016 wholesale rates for broadband services, rather than adopting the even lower rates of 2019, provides a more stable regulatory framework pending the CRTC's review of the methodology to establish these rates. This helps ensure continuity in our current investments to increase access to high-speed Internet in communities outside large urban centres. In addition, Cogeco welcomed the CRTC's decision on mobile wireless to allow regional players investing in telecommunications infrastructure and spectrum to access the wireless networks of Canada's dominant providers. This regulatory framework provides more clarity as we develop our plans to offer mobile wireless services in a financially disciplined way."

"At Atlantic Broadband, we are seeing a continued increase in revenue and adjusted EBITDA results and an overall trend to more high-speed Internet subscribers propelled by our Broadband First offer strategy launched in the second quarter," added Mr. Jetté. "We also recently announced Atlantic Broadband's acquisition of the WOW Ohio systems, representing a strong strategic fit that allows us to continue adding scale to our growing and profitable U.S. broadband business."

"At Cogeco Media, we continue to maintain our financial discipline and while results are as expected, we are seeing signs of an economic recovery in Québec," continued Mr. Jetté. "We were gratified to see the continued commitment of our listeners as many of our stations are once again at the top of the spring Numeris rankings, including 98.5, which had the highest listenership in the country. We are also pleased to welcome our new President of Cogeco Media, Caroline Paquet, who joined the team on July 5."

"We recently unveiled Cogeco's commitment on diversity and inclusion, which can be consulted on our corporate website. While Cogeco has long had social inclusion at its core, we are now making public our stance on the importance of diversity and inclusion and committing to continued action on this front. In addition, we were honoured to be recognized by Corporate Knights as one of Canada's top 50 Corporate Citizens for the fourth consecutive year, with a new high ranking of 22 on the list. For a second year, Cogeco also recently received the Caring Company Certification from Imagine Canada, which recognizes outstanding leadership in community investment and social responsibility in Canada. We are proud of these recognitions as we continue to strengthen and invest in our corporate social responsibility practices, ensuring the company operates responsibly and sustainably, while being a good corporate citizen," concluded Mr. Jetté.

ACQUISITION OF WIDEOPENWEST'S OHIO BROADBAND SYSTEMS

On June 30, 2021, Cogeco Communications announced that Atlantic Broadband had entered into a definitive agreement with WideOpenWest, Inc. ("WOW") to purchase all of its broadband systems located in Ohio ("Ohio broadband systems"). The Ohio broadband systems are valued at US$1.125 billion, plus transaction and financing costs. The Ohio broadband systems pass approximately 688,000 homes and businesses in Cleveland and Columbus and served approximately 196,000 Internet, 61,000 video and 35,000 telephony customers, as of March 31, 2021. The acquisition represents a strong strategic fit for Cogeco Communications as it is complementary to Atlantic Broadband's existing footprint and capitalizes on its existing platform. The purchase price and transaction costs will be financed through US$900 million of committed secured debt financing provided to Atlantic Broadband, and excess cash on hand. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals along with other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2022.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact our day-to-day operations although public health restrictions are starting to be lifted in part as vaccines are continuing to be rolled out, in both Canada and the United States. Our priority remains on ensuring the well-being of our employees, customers and business partners. During the first nine months of fiscal 2021, we continued to experience some of the trends from past quarters. Those primarily relate to sustained demand for our residential high-speed Internet product, due to customers spending more time at home for work, online education and entertainment purposes, and a reduction of certain expenses due to a more stable customer base (fewer connections and disconnections) and not being able to use all usual sales channels. In these unusual circumstances, we have also decided to delay during the first half of fiscal 2021, certain sales and marketing expenses to the second half of the year in both countries. We expect that the current "work-from-home" trend will continue after the COVID-19 pandemic, where more workers will work from home than pre-pandemic on a partial or full-time basis. This trend should benefit our various network expansion projects, especially in underserved and unserved areas.

As for our radio operations, they were negatively impacted by the pandemic due to certain segments of the retail industry reducing or cutting their advertising activities, which resulted in radio advertising revenue being directly impacted by COVID-19 related lockdown measures. As public health restrictions are starting to be lifted, certain segments of the retail industry are gradually resuming their advertising activities. In order to mitigate the impact on its operations, Cogeco Media managed its operating expenses tightly, as it did since the beginning of the pandemic, while maintaining quality programming.

Although we are pleased with the financial results to date under the circumstances, we remain cautious in our management of this situation as uncertainties remain on the potential human, operating and financial impact of the pandemic. The Corporation's results discussed herein may not be indicative of future operational trends and financial performance.

ABOUT COGECO

Cogeco Inc. is a holding corporation which operates in the communications and media sectors. Its Cogeco Communications Inc. subsidiary provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks, operating in Québec and Ontario, Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name, and in the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states along the East Coast, from Maine to Florida). Its Cogeco Media subsidiary owns and operates 23 radio stations with complementary radio formats and extensive coverage serving a wide range of audiences mainly across the province of Québec, as well as Cogeco News, a news agency. Cogeco's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGO). The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

























Three months ended May 31, Nine months ended May 31,







2021 2020 Change Change in

constant

currency (1)(2) Foreign

exchange

impact (1) 2021 2020 Change Change in

constant

currency (1)(2) Foreign

exchange

impact (1) (In thousands of Canadian

dollars, except percentages

and per share data) $ $ % % $ $ $ % % $ Operations



















Revenue 649,260

626,013

3.7

9.3

(34,874)

1,948,771

1,855,279

5.0

7.5

(45,642)

Adjusted EBITDA (2) 302,340

298,444

1.3

6.2

(14,700)

931,844

868,562

7.3

9.5

(19,402)

Integration, restructuring and

acquisition costs (3) 1,272

12

—





4,783

5,550

(13.8)





Profit for the period 104,994

97,496

7.7





335,597

305,096

10.0





Profit for the period attributable

to owners of the Corporation 34,548

31,118

11.0





108,774

97,377

11.7





Cash flow



















Cash flows from operating

activities 269,078

292,075

(7.9)





746,229

679,263

9.9





Acquisition of property, plant

and equipment (4) 126,745

123,778

2.4

11.4

(11,093)

358,984

357,030

0.5

4.5

(14,187)

Free cash flow (2) 136,567

119,153

14.6

14.9

(386)

425,358

353,113

20.5

20.8

(1,070)

Financial condition (5)



















Cash and cash equivalents









306,081

406,113

(24.6)





Total assets









7,204,861

7,024,696

2.6





Indebtedness (6)









3,186,043

3,290,354

(3.2)





Equity attributable to owners of

the Corporation









796,507

761,501

4.6





Per share data (7)



















Earnings per share



















Basic 2.17

1.96

10.7





6.84

6.11

11.9





Diluted 2.16

1.94

11.3





6.80

6.06

12.2





Dividends 0.545

0.475

14.7





1.635

1.425

14.7





























(1) Key performance indicators presented on a constant currency basis are obtained by translating financial results from the current periods denominated in US dollars at the

foreign exchange rates of the comparable periods of the prior year. For the three and nine-month periods ended May 31, 2020, the average foreign exchange rates used for

translation were 1.3994 USD/CDN and 1.3466 USD/CDN, respectively. (2) The indicated terms do not have standardized definitions prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

For more details, please consult the "Non-IFRS financial measures" section, including reconciliation to the most comparable IFRS financial measures. (3) For the three and nine-month periods ended May 31, 2021, integration, restructuring and acquisition costs resulted mostly from due diligence costs related to the acquisition of WideOpenWest's Ohio broadband systems, announced on June 30, 2021, and costs related to the acquisition and integration of DERYtelecom, which was

completed on December 14, 2020. For the three and nine-month periods ended May 31, 2020, integration, restructuring and acquisition costs resulted primarily from

organizational changes initiated across the Corporation resulting in cost optimization, as well as the acquisition and integration of Thames Valley Communications,

which was completed on March 10, 2020. (4) For the three and nine-month periods ended May 31, 2021, acquisition of property, plant and equipment in constant currency amounted to $137.8 million and $373.2

million, respectively. (5) At May 31, 2021 and August 31, 2020. (6) Indebtedness is defined as the total of bank indebtedness and principal on long-term debt. (7) Per multiple and subordinate voting share.





12. NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES

This section describes non-IFRS financial measures used by Cogeco throughout this MD&A. These financial measures are reviewed in assessing the performance of the Corporation and used in the decision-making process with regards to our business units. Reconciliations between "free cash flow" and "adjusted EBITDA" and the most comparable IFRS financial measures are also provided. These financial measures do not have standard definitions prescribed by IFRS and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

This MD&A also makes reference to key performance indicators on a constant currency basis, including revenue, "adjusted EBITDA", acquisition of property, plant and equipment and "free cash flow". Measures on a constant currency basis are considered non-IFRS financial measures and do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. In addition, this MD&A refers to the capital intensity of the Canadian broadband services and the American broadband services segments, a key performance indicator used by Cogeco Communications' management and investors to assess the Cogeco Communication's investment in capital expenditures in order to support a certain level of revenue. This financial measure does not have standard definitions prescribed by IFRS and therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.









Non-IFRS

financial measures Application Calculation Most comparable

IFRS financial

measures Adjusted EBITDA Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure commonly reported

and used in the telecommunications industry, as it

allows comparisons between companies that have

different capital structures and is a more current measure

since it excludes the impact of historical investments in

assets. Adjusted EBITDA is one of the key metrics

employed by the financial community to value a

business and its financial strength. Adjusted EBITDA for Cogeco's business units is equal

to the segment profit reported in Note 4 of the

condensed interim consolidated financial statements. Adjusted EBITDA: Profit for the period add: Income taxes;

Financial expense;

Depreciation and amortization; and

Integration, restructuring and acquisition costs. Profit for the

period Free cash flow Management and investors use free cash flow to

measure Cogeco's ability to repay debt, distribute capital

to its shareholders and finance its growth. Free cash flow: Adjusted EBITDA add: Amortization of deferred transaction costs and discounts on long-term debt;

Share-based payment;

Loss (gain) on disposals and write-offs of property, plant and equipment and other; and

Defined benefit plans expense, net of contributions; deduct: Integration, restructuring and acquisition costs;

Financial expense (1) ;

Current income taxes;

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (2) ; and

Repayment of lease liabilities. Cash flows from

operating activities Constant currency basis Revenue, operating expenses, adjusted EBITDA,

acquisition of property, plant and equipment and free

cash flow are measures presented on a constant currency

basis to enable an improved understanding of the

Corporation's underlying financial performance,

undistorted by the effects of changes in foreign

exchange rates. Constant currency basis is obtained by translating

financial results from the current periods denominated in

US dollars at the foreign exchange rates of the

comparable periods of the prior year. No comparable

IFRS financial

measure Capital intensity Capital intensity is used by Cogeco Communications'

management and investors to assess the Cogeco

Communication's investment in capital expenditures in

order to support a certain level of revenue. Capital intensity: Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (2) divided by: Revenue No comparable

IFRS financial

measure









(1) Excludes the non-cash gain on debt modification of $22.9 million recognized in the second quarter of fiscal 2020. (2) Excludes the non-cash acquisition of right-of-use assets and the purchases of spectrum licenses.

12.1 ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

The reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to the most comparable IFRS financial measure is as follows:





















Three months ended May 31,

Nine months ended May 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020

(In thousands of Canadian dollars) $

$

$

$

Profit for the period 104,994



97,496



335,597



305,096



Income taxes 32,182



29,059



104,786



84,315



Financial expense 34,523



41,626



103,677



95,668



Depreciation and amortization 129,369



130,251



383,001



377,933



Integration, restructuring and acquisition costs 1,272



12



4,783



5,550



Adjusted EBITDA 302,340



298,444



931,844



868,562























12.2 FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION

The reconciliation of free cash flow to the most comparable IFRS financial measure is as follows:





















Three months ended May 31,

Nine months ended May 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020

(In thousands of Canadian dollars) $

$

$

$

Cash flows from operating activities 269,078



292,075



746,229



679,263



Amortization of deferred transaction costs and discounts on long-term debt 2,354



2,403



6,994



7,219



Changes in non-cash operating activities (14,795)



(24,543)



12,817



53,297



Income taxes paid (received) 18,681



(6,538)



77,398



29,562



Current income taxes (7,052)



(15,851)



(46,668)



(46,156)



Interest paid 31,092



38,700



95,594



110,336



Financial expense (1) (34,523)



(41,626)



(103,677)



(118,566)



Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (126,745)



(123,778)



(358,984)



(357,030)



Repayment of lease liabilities (1,523)



(1,689)



(4,345)



(4,812)



Free cash flow 136,567



119,153



425,358



353,113























(1) Excludes the non-cash gain on debt modification of $22.9 million recognized during the second quarter of fiscal 2020.

