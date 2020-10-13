Cogeco pursues its growth in Ontario with $10 million investment in connectivity

Project will bring high-speed Internet to over 8,000 homes and businesses

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 13, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - As part of Cogeco Communications Inc.'s ("Cogeco") (TSX: CCA ) four-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in the operation and expansion of its advanced Canadian broadband network, Cogeco Connexion, its subsidiary, is pleased to announce a new investment in digital infrastructure to offer high-speed Internet to over 8,000 homes and businesses in Arnprior and Deep River, Ontario, and their surrounding communities. The total investment is estimated at $10 million and will be delivered in collaboration with the Government of Canada as part of its Connect to Innovate (CTI) program which will contribute $2 million.

"Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, it was clear that access to high-speed Internet is the key to our economic prosperity, health and safety. Through investments in broadband, we continue to open doors so all Canadians can stay connected with loved ones and participate in everyday activities online. We are supporting projects that will connect 1 million households across the country and have made billions available to connect even more. With this project, over 8,000 homes and businesses, including in the Mountain View and Glasgow Station areas, will be better equipped to thrive in the digital economy," says the Honourable Maryam Monsef, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Rural Economic Development

Over the past years, Cogeco has been massively investing in its robust fibre broadband network from Gaspé in Québec to Windsor in Ontario, serving more than 400 communities outside major centres in several regions. Cogeco is deeply committed to meeting the growing needs of consumers for speed, data capacity and access in rural and underserved regions. Moreover, this investment is perfectly aligned with the federal government's recent announcement in regards to its rural roadmap to grow the Universal Broadband Fund, which will contribute to increasing high-speed Internet access while supporting the economic recovery of each region.

"True to our commitment and values, we are pleased to continue expanding our network and services to offer more families and businesses access to high-speed Internet. We are thrilled to be working with the Government of Canada in this important project which will connect more Canadians to reliable high-speed Internet: 5,100 homes and businesses in Arnprior, 465 in Chalk River, 1,700 in Deep River (including Mountain View), 455 in Beachburg, 590 in Cobden and 70 in Glasgow Station," says Frédéric Perron, President of Cogeco Connexion.

More than ever, Cogeco's network and services are vital, as working from home and online education are part of our daily lives. Residents will benefit from having access to the full range of Cogeco's services, including the most flexible television offering, high-speed Internet services with download speeds up to 1GB, as well as unlimited usage with most packages.

ABOUT COGECO CONNEXION

Cogeco Connexion regroups the Canadian cable operations of Cogeco Communications Inc. Cogeco Connexion is the second largest cable operator in Ontario and Québec in terms of the number of basic cable service customers served. It provides its residential and small business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband cable networks. Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation and is the 8th largest hybrid fibre coaxial cable operator in North America operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion brand name in Québec and Ontario, and in the United States through its subsidiary Atlantic Broadband in 11 states along the East Coast, from Maine to Florida. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

