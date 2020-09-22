MONTRÉAL, Sept. 22, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - As part of Cogeco Communications Inc.'s (TSX: CCA) four-year commitment to invest more than $1 billion in the operation and expansion of its advanced Canadian broadband network, its subsidiary, Cogeco Connexion, is pleased to announce a $3.2 million commitment to offer more Quebecers its high-speed Internet services. This additional investment will offer high-speed Internet services to more than 3,700 homes and businesses in several Quebec municipalities, across the Laurentides, Haut-St-François, Appalaches, Etchemins and Drummond.

"We are proud to announce this additional investment in Quebec's digital infrastructure. We care about continuing to invest in our hybrid fibre coaxial cable network to respond to the growing and increasingly vital need for connectivity in underserved regions," says Frédéric Perron, President of Cogeco Connexion. Thus, close to 300 homes and businesses in the village of Weir, in the municipality of Montcalm, will soon have access to our services. The municipalities of Weedon-Beaulac (850 homes and businesses), Saint-Guillaume and St-Edmond-de-Grantham (750 homes and businesses), Lac-Etchemin (1,100 homes and businesses) and Ste-Justine (700 homes and businesses) will also be able to access our services thanks to an upcoming network upgrade.

These residents in these municipalities will have access to the full range of Cogeco's services including the most flexible television offerings, high-speed Internet services with download speeds up to 1GB, as well as unlimited usage with most packages.

Since 1972, Cogeco has been massively investing in its robust fibre broadband network which spans from Gaspé in Québec to Windsor in Ontario and serves more than 427 communities in several regions, outside major centres. This investment comes on the heels of others announced in the past two weeks, bringing the total of Cogeco's recent investments across Quebec and Ontario to more than $14.7 million.

ABOUT COGECO CONNEXION

Cogeco Connexion regroups the Canadian cable operations of Cogeco Communications Inc. Cogeco Connexion is the second largest cable operator in Ontario and Québec in terms of the number of basic cable service customers served. It provides its residential and small business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband cable networks. Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation and is the 8th largest hybrid fibre coaxial cable operator in North America operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion brand name in Québec and Ontario, and in the United States through its subsidiary Atlantic Broadband in 11 states along the East Coast, from Maine to Florida. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

