Cogeco expresses disappointment in ruling: A somber day for the public interest

CRTC decision on QUB Radio and 99.5 FM

MONTREAL, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - Cogeco Media strongly decries the CRTC's ruling issued today regarding Québecor's broadcast of its digital platform, QUB Radio, on 99.5 FM in Montreal.

After more than a year of inaction, the CRTC has handed down a decision that reveals a staggering inability to fulfill its mandate.

"The Commission is flouting its own rules on diversity of voices -- a principle that is essential to the vitality of our society. This decision sets a dangerous precedent, opens the door to all kinds of misuses and abuses, and undermines the entire Canadian media ecosystem. In doing so, the CRTC is abdicating its role as guardian of diversity of voices and enforcer of its own regulations and policies. With this decision, the CRTC is allowing a blatant violation of the existing regulatory framework. We are now left to question the Commission's ability to carry out its mandate," said Caroline Jamet, President of Cogeco Media.

Highlights:

Since August 2024, Québecor has been broadcasting QUB Radio on 99.5 FM (owned by Leclerc Communication) in Montreal.

on 99.5 FM (owned by Leclerc Communication) in Montreal. In November 2024, Cogeco and another radio broadcaster filed a complaint with the CRTC, alleging an illegal takeover of 99.5 FM, which is in direct violation of the CRTC's policies.

After nearly a year of inaction by the CRTC, Cogeco filed an application with the Federal Court of Appeal to compel the regulator to issue its decision.

October 24, 2025: The CRTC releases its decision.

