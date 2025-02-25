Cogeco Communications to Participate in the 28th Annual Scotiabank TMT Conference

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) announced today that it will be participating in the 28th Annual Scotiabank TMT Conference being held in Toronto on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. At the conference, Frédéric Perron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Communications Inc., will engage in an interactive discussion at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time).

On the day of the conference, the live audio webcast of this discussion will be available on both the Investor Relations and the Events and Presentations pages of Cogeco Communications Inc.'s website. A replay will be available shortly thereafter.

About Cogeco Communications Inc.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a leading telecommunications provider committed to bringing people together through powerful communications and entertainment experiences. We provide world-class Internet, video and wireline phone services to 1.6 million residential and business subscribers in Canada and thirteen states in the United States. We also offer wireless services in most of our U.S. operating territory. Our services are marketed under the Cogeco and oxio brands in Canada, and under the Breezeline brand in the U.S. We take pride in our strong presence in the communities we serve and in our commitment to a sustainable future. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

