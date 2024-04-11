Cogeco Connexion reported a fifth consecutive quarter of strong Internet subscriber growth, driven by a mix of new customers added under the Cogeco brand, which include fibre-to-the-home network expansions, and its digital oxio brand.

Breezeline to launch mobile service within its U.S. broadband footprint starting this spring.

Revenue declined by 0.8% compared to the same period last year to $730.5 million , as revenue growth at Cogeco Connexion was offset by lower revenue at Breezeline.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $347.1 million decreased by 1.2% over last year, in line with our expectations. Profit for the period amounted to $96.6 million , a decrease of 7.4%, of which $93.7 million was attributable to owners of the Corporation.

Earnings per share on a diluted basis increased to $2.20 from $2.19 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023, reflecting the benefit of the Corporation's repurchase and cancellation of shares.

Free cash flow (1) amounted to $100.2 million , a decrease of 15.1% compared to last year, due to higher net capital expenditures, while cash flow from operating activities increased by 40.6% to $285.4 million . Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects (1) decreased by 22.2% to $124.5 million .

Cogeco Communications maintains its fiscal 2024 financial guidelines.

A quarterly dividend of $0.854 per share was declared, representing a 10.1% increase over the prior year.

MONTRÉAL, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) ("Cogeco Communications" or the "Corporation") announced its financial results for the second quarter ended February 29, 2024.

"During the quarter, we continued to execute on multiple initiatives, including pursuing several fibre-to-the-home network expansion projects," stated Frédéric Perron, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Communications Inc. "We also leveraged the technological enhancements we have made to our networks to drive growth in our Internet customer base, notably those subscribing to higher speeds. On the wireless front, we recently announced the launch of Breezeline Mobile, using a capital-light MVNO approach, and are making progress with our wireless preparations in Canada."

"While we operate in a challenging environment, value creation continues to be at the forefront of our strategy and culture. Our plans will therefore place a strong focus on driving profitable growth through digitization and operational effectiveness," continued Mr. Perron. "I look forward to leading Cogeco Communications on its ambitious path of delivering high-quality and cost-effective telecommunications services to our customers across both of the countries we serve. I want to thank all of our customers and stakeholders for their support in this journey," concluded Mr. Perron.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Three months ended February 29,

2024

February 28,

2023

Change Change in constant

currency (1) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except % and per share data) (unaudited) $

$

% %

Revenue 730,501

736,646

(0.8) (0.7)

Adjusted EBITDA (1) 347,112

351,215

(1.2) (1.0)

Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 47.5 %

47.7 %







Profit for the period 96,562

104,262

(7.4)



Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Corporation 93,681

98,378

(4.8)



Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation (1)(3) 94,054

103,488

(9.1)



















Cash flows from operating activities 285,434

203,043

40.6



Free cash flow (1) 100,155

117,939

(15.1) (15.4)

Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects (1) 124,545

160,181

(22.2) (22.5)

















Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 180,247

172,967

4.2



Net capital expenditures (1)(2) 170,769

156,125

9.4 9.8

Net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects (1) 146,379

113,883

28.5 29.0

















Capital intensity (1) 23.4 %

21.2 %







Capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects (1) 20.0 %

15.5 %























Diluted earnings per share 2.20

2.19

0.5



Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1)(3) 2.21

2.31

(4.3)





































Operating results

For the second quarter of fiscal 2024 ended on February 29, 2024:

Revenue decreased by 0.8% to $730.5 million . On a constant currency basis (1) , revenue decreased by 0.7% due to revenue growth in the Canadian telecommunications segment being offset by a decline in the American telecommunications segment, as explained below. Canadian telecommunications' revenue increased by 1.4%, mainly driven by the oxio acquisition completed on March 3, 2023 as well as the cumulative effect of high-speed Internet service additions over the past year. American telecommunications' revenue decreased by 3.1%, or 2.8% in constant currency, mainly due to lower video subscriptions and a lower customer base over the past year, with an increasing proportion of customers only subscribing to Internet services, partly offset by higher revenue per customer and a better product mix resulting from customers subscribing to increasingly fast Internet speeds.

. On a constant currency basis , revenue decreased by 0.7% due to revenue growth in the Canadian telecommunications segment being offset by a decline in the American telecommunications segment, as explained below. Adjusted EBITDA decreased by 1.2% to $347.1 million . On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA decreased by 1.0%, mainly due to higher corporate costs, primarily due to the timing of certain operating expenses, including in relation to its plan to offer mobile services in Canada , while adjusted EBITDA remained stable in both the Canadian and American telecommunications segments, as explained below. Canadian telecommunications adjusted EBITDA remained stable mainly due to revenue growth being offset by higher sales and other operating expenses to drive and support customer growth. American telecommunications adjusted EBITDA remained stable mostly due to a better product mix of higher margin services and lower operating expenses driven by cost reduction initiatives and operating efficiencies, partially offset by a lower customer base.

. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA decreased by 1.0%, mainly due to higher corporate costs, primarily due to the timing of certain operating expenses, including in relation to its plan to offer mobile services in , while adjusted EBITDA remained stable in both the Canadian and American telecommunications segments, as explained below. Profit for the period amounted to $96.6 million , of which $93.7 million , or $2.20 per diluted share, was attributable to owners of the Corporation compared to $104.3 million , $98.4 million , and $2.19 per diluted share, respectively, in the comparable period of fiscal 2023. The decreases in profit for the period and profit attributable to owners of the Corporation resulted mainly from higher depreciation and amortization expense and financial expense, and lower adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by lower income tax expense and acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs. Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation (3) was $94.1 million , or $2.21 per diluted share (3) , compared to $103.5 million , or $2.31 per diluted share, last year.

, of which , or per diluted share, was attributable to owners of the Corporation compared to , , and per diluted share, respectively, in the comparable period of fiscal 2023. The decreases in profit for the period and profit attributable to owners of the Corporation resulted mainly from higher depreciation and amortization expense and financial expense, and lower adjusted EBITDA, partly offset by lower income tax expense and acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs. Net capital expenditures were $170.8 million , an increase of 9.4% compared to $156.1 million in the same period of the prior year. In constant currency, net capital expenditures (1) were $171.4 million , an increase of 9.8% compared to last year, mainly due to higher costs in relation to customer premise equipment in the Canadian telecommunications segment, partly offset by lower spending in the American telecommunications segment, mainly due to the timing of network expansion projects. Excluding network expansion projects, net capital expenditures were $146.4 million , an increase of 28.5% compared to $113.9 million in the same period of the prior year. In constant currency, net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects (1) were $147 .0 million, an increase of 29.0% compared to last year. Fibre-to-the-home network expansion projects continued in both Canada and the United States , with homes passed additions of more than 32,000 during the first six months of fiscal 2024. Capital intensity was 23.4% compared to 21.2% last year. Excluding network expansion projects, capital intensity was 20.0% compared to 15.5% in the same period of the prior year.

, an increase of 9.4% compared to in the same period of the prior year. In constant currency, net capital expenditures were , an increase of 9.8% compared to last year, mainly due to higher costs in relation to customer premise equipment in the Canadian telecommunications segment, partly offset by lower spending in the American telecommunications segment, mainly due to the timing of network expansion projects. Acquisition of property, plant and equipment increased by 4.2% to $180.2 million , mainly due to higher costs in the Canadian telecommunications segment, partly offset by lower spending in the American telecommunications segment.

, mainly due to higher costs in the Canadian telecommunications segment, partly offset by lower spending in the American telecommunications segment. Free cash flow decreased by 15.1%, or 15.4% in constant currency, and amounted to $100.2 million , or $99.8 million in constant currency, mainly due to higher net capital expenditures. Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects decreased by 22.2%, or 22.5% in constant currency, and amounted to $124.5 million , or $124.2 million in constant currency.

, or in constant currency, mainly due to higher net capital expenditures. Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects decreased by 22.2%, or 22.5% in constant currency, and amounted to , or in constant currency. Cash flows from operating activities increased by 40.6% to $285.4 million , resulting mostly from the timing of trade and other payables and trade accounts receivable, lower income taxes paid and acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs, offset in part by higher interest paid and lower adjusted EBITDA.

, resulting mostly from the timing of trade and other payables and trade accounts receivable, lower income taxes paid and acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs, offset in part by higher interest paid and lower adjusted EBITDA. Cogeco Communications maintains its fiscal 2024 financial guidelines as issued on November 1, 2023 .

. At its April 11, 2024 meeting, the Board of Directors of Cogeco Communications declared a quarterly eligible dividend of $0.854 per share, an increase of 10.1% compared to $0.776 per share in the comparable quarter of fiscal 2023.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and net capital expenditures are total of segments measures. Adjusted EBITDA margin and capital intensity are supplementary financial measures. Constant currency basis, adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation, net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects, free cash flow and free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects are non-IFRS financial measures. Change in constant currency, capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-IFRS ratios. These indicated terms do not have standardized definitions prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. For more information on these financial measures, please consult the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of this press release. (2) Net capital expenditures exclude non-cash acquisitions of right-of-use assets and the purchases of spectrum licences, and are presented net of government subsidies, including the utilization of those received in advance. (3) Excludes the impact of acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs, net of tax and non-controlling interest.

Financial highlights

Three and six months ended February 29,

2024 February 28,

2023 Change Change in constant

currency (1)

(2) February 29,

2024 February 28,

2023 Change Change in constant

currency (1)

(2) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except % and per share data) $ $ % %

$ $ % %

Operations



















Revenue 730,501 736,646 (0.8) (0.7)

1,478,190 1,498,946 (1.4) (1.6)

Adjusted EBITDA (2) 347,112 351,215 (1.2) (1.0)

706,072 718,438 (1.7) (1.9)

Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 47.5 % 47.7 %





47.8 % 47.9 %





Acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs (3) 885 6,952 (87.3)



3,501 9,629 (63.6)



Profit for the period 96,562 104,262 (7.4)



192,314 224,637 (14.4)



Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Corporation 93,681 98,378 (4.8)



183,174 209,882 (12.7)



Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation (2)(4) 94,054 103,488 (9.1)



197,780 216,959 (8.8)



Cash flow



















Cash flows from operating activities 285,434 203,043 40.6



522,416 397,202 31.5



Free cash flow (2) 100,155 117,939 (15.1) (15.4)

237,748 223,067 6.6 6.3

Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects (2) 124,545 160,181 (22.2) (22.5)

293,798 331,143 (11.3) (11.5)

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 180,247 172,967 4.2



333,796 407,604 (18.1)



Net capital expenditures (2)(5) 170,769 156,125 9.4 9.8

317,196 353,096 (10.2) (10.3)

Net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects (2) 146,379 113,883 28.5 29.0

261,146 245,020 6.6 6.5

Capital intensity (2) 23.4 % 21.2 %





21.5 % 23.6 %





Capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects (2) 20.0 % 15.5 %





17.7 % 16.3 %





Per share data (6)



















Earnings per share



















Basic 2.21 2.21 —



4.23 4.66 (9.2)



Diluted 2.20 2.19 0.5



4.21 4.64 (9.3)



Adjusted diluted (2)(4) 2.21 2.31 (4.3)



4.55 4.79 (5.0)



Dividends per share 0.854 0.776 10.1



1.708 1.552 10.1



























(1) Key performance indicators presented on a constant currency basis are obtained by translating financial results from the current period denominated in US dollars at the foreign exchange rate of the comparable period of the prior year. For the three and six-month periods ended February 28, 2023, the average foreign exchange rates used for translation were 1.3488 USD/CDN and 1.3489 USD/CDN, respectively. (2) Adjusted EBITDA and net capital expenditures are total of segments measures. Adjusted EBITDA margin and capital intensity are supplementary financial measures. Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation, free cash flow, free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects and net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects are non-IFRS financial measures. Change in constant currency, capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-IFRS ratios. These indicated terms do not have standardized definitions prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. For more information on these financial measures, please consult the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of this press release. (3) For the three and six-month periods ended February 29, 2024, acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs mostly related to costs associated with the configuration and customization related to cloud computing and other arrangements, partly offset by a $4.2 million reversal of a charge, recognized during the second quarter following the Copyright Board decision issued in January 2024 on the redetermination of the 2014-2018 royalty rates. For the three and six-month periods ended February 28, 2023, acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs resulted mostly from a $5.1 million retroactive adjustment recognized during the second quarter following the Copyright Board preliminary conclusions on the redetermination of the 2014-2018 royalty rates. (4) Excludes the impact of acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs, and gains/losses on debt modification and/or extinguishment, net of tax and non-controlling interest. (5) Net capital expenditures exclude non-cash acquisitions of right-of-use assets and the purchases of spectrum licences, and are presented net of government subsidies, including the utilization of those received in advance. (6) Per multiple and subordinate voting share.







As at February 29,

2024 August 31,

2023 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ Financial condition



Cash and cash equivalents 81,190 362,921 Total assets 9,614,606 9,768,370 Long-term debt



Current 70,948 41,765 Non-current 4,833,884 4,979,241 Net indebtedness (1) 4,909,734 4,749,214 Equity attributable to owners of the Corporation 2,937,011 2,957,797







(1) Net indebtedness is a capital management measure. For more information on this financial measure, please consult the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of the Corporation's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended February 29, 2024, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to Cogeco Communications Inc.'s ("Cogeco Communications" or the "Corporation") future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee", "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Particularly, statements relating to the Corporation's financial guidelines, future operating results and economic performance, objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including expected growth, results of operations, purchase price allocation, tax rates, weighted average cost of capital, performance and business prospects and opportunities, which Cogeco Communications believes are reasonable as of the current date. Refer in particular to the "Corporate objectives and strategies" section of the Corporation's 2023 annual MD&A and of the fiscal 2024 second-quarter MD&A, and the "Fiscal 2024 financial guidelines" section of the Corporation's 2023 annual MD&A for a discussion of certain key economic, market and operational assumptions we have made in preparing forward-looking statements. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Corporation, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what Cogeco Communications currently expects. These factors include risks such as general market conditions, competitive risks (including changing competitive ecosystems and disruptive competitive strategies adopted by our competitors), business risks, regulatory risks, technology risks (including cybersecurity), financial risks (including variations in currency and interest rates), economic conditions (including inflation pressuring revenue, reduced consumer spending and increasing costs), talent management risks (including highly competitive market for limited pool of digitally skilled employees), human-caused and natural threats to the Corporation's network (including increased frequency of extreme weather events with the potential to disrupt operations), infrastructure and systems, community acceptance risks, ethical behavior risks, ownership risks, litigation risks and public health and safety, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties, the reader should refer to the "Uncertainties and main risk factors" section of the Corporation's 2023 annual MD&A and of the fiscal 2024 second-quarter MD&A. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Cogeco Communications and future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information contained in this press release and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Cogeco Communications' expectations as of the date of this press release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. While management may elect to do so, the Corporation is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Corporation's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended February 29, 2024, the Corporation's condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto for the same periods prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and the Corporation's 2023 Annual Report.

Non-IFRS and other financial measures

This press release includes references to non-IFRS and other financial measures used by Cogeco Communications. These financial measures are reviewed in assessing the performance of Cogeco Communications and used in the decision-making process with regard to its business units.

Reconciliations between non-IFRS and other financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures are provided below. Certain additional disclosures for non-IFRS and other financial measures used in this press release have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of the Corporation's MD&A for the three and six-month periods ended February 29, 2024, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . The following non-IFRS financial measures are used as a component of Cogeco Communications' non-IFRS ratios.





Specified non-IFRS financial measures Used in the component of the following non-IFRS ratios Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation Adjusted diluted earnings per share Constant currency basis Change in constant currency Net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects Capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects





Financial measures presented on a constant currency basis for the three and six-month periods ended February 29, 2024 are translated at the average foreign exchange rate of the comparable periods of the prior year, which were 1.3488 USD/CDN and 1.3489 USD/CDN, respectively.

Constant currency basis and foreign exchange impact reconciliation

Consolidated



























Three months ended February 29, 2024

February 28, 2023





Change

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except

percentages) Actual

Foreign

exchange

impact

In constant

currency

Actual

Actual

In constant

currency

$

$

$

$

%

%

Revenue 730,501

971

731,472

736,646

(0.8)

(0.7)

Operating expenses 378,151

554

378,705

380,031

(0.5)

(0.3)

Management fees – Cogeco Inc. 5,238

—

5,238

5,400

(3.0)

(3.0)

Adjusted EBITDA 347,112

417

347,529

351,215

(1.2)

(1.0)

Free cash flow 100,155

(344)

99,811

117,939

(15.1)

(15.4)

Net capital expenditures 170,769

596

171,365

156,125

9.4

9.8























































Six months ended February 29, 2024

February 28, 2023





Change

(In thousands of Canadian dollars,

except percentages) Actual

Foreign

exchange

impact

In constant

currency

Actual

Actual

In constant

currency

$

$

$

$

%

%

Revenue 1,478,190

(3,491)

1,474,699

1,498,946

(1.4)

(1.6)

Operating expenses 761,642

(1,953)

759,689

769,708

(1.0)

(1.3)

Management fees – Cogeco Inc. 10,476

—

10,476

10,800

(3.0)

(3.0)

Adjusted EBITDA 706,072

(1,538)

704,534

718,438

(1.7)

(1.9)

Free cash flow 237,748

(520)

237,228

223,067

6.6

6.3

Net capital expenditures 317,196

(464)

316,732

353,096

(10.2)

(10.3)





























Canadian telecommunications segment



























Three months ended February 29, 2024

February 28, 2023





Change

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except

percentages) Actual

Foreign

exchange

impact

In constant

currency

Actual

Actual

In constant

currency

$

$

$

$

%

%

Revenue 373,479

—

373,479

368,334

1.4

1.4

Operating expenses 174,720

63

174,783

170,289

2.6

2.6

Adjusted EBITDA 198,759

(63)

198,696

198,045

0.4

0.3

Net capital expenditures 106,345

428

106,773

81,383

30.7

31.2























































Six months ended February 29, 2024

February 28, 2023





Change

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except

percentages) Actual

Foreign

exchange

impact

In constant

currency

Actual

Actual

In constant

currency

$

$

$

$

%

%

Revenue 749,927

—

749,927

740,418

1.3

1.3

Operating expenses 354,814

(128)

354,686

343,740

3.2

3.2

Adjusted EBITDA 395,113

128

395,241

396,678

(0.4)

(0.4)

Net capital expenditures 194,181

40

194,221

196,621

(1.2)

(1.2)





























American telecommunications segment



























Three months ended February 29, 2024

February 28, 2023





Change

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except

percentages) Actual

Foreign

exchange

impact

In constant

currency

Actual

Actual

In constant

currency

$

$

$

$

%

%

Revenue 357,022

971

357,993

368,312

(3.1)

(2.8)

Operating expenses 190,672

487

191,159

202,254

(5.7)

(5.5)

Adjusted EBITDA 166,350

484

166,834

166,058

0.2

0.5

Net capital expenditures 62,855

167

63,022

73,091

(14.0)

(13.8)























































Six months ended February 29, 2024

February 28, 2023





Change

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except

percentages) Actual

Foreign

exchange

impact

In constant

currency

Actual

Actual

In constant

currency

$

$

$

$

%

%

Revenue 728,263

(3,491)

724,772

758,528

(4.0)

(4.5)

Operating expenses 383,743

(1,829)

381,914

409,964

(6.4)

(6.8)

Adjusted EBITDA 344,520

(1,662)

342,858

348,564

(1.2)

(1.6)

Net capital expenditures 118,708

(505)

118,203

153,499

(22.7)

(23.0)





























Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation













Three months ended Six months ended

February 29,

2024 February 28,

2023 February 29,

2024 February 28,

2023 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ $ $ Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Corporation 93,681 98,378 183,174 209,882 Acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs 885 6,952 3,501 9,629 Loss on debt extinguishment (1) — — 16,880 — Tax impact for the above items (219) (1,842) (5,380) (2,552) Non-controlling interest impact for the above items (293) — (395) — Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation 94,054 103,488 197,780 216,959











(1) Included within financial expense.

Free cash flow reconciliation





Three months ended Six months ended

February 29,

2024 February 28,

2023 February 29,

2024 February 28,

2023 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ $ $ Cash flows from operating activities 285,434 203,043 522,416 397,202 Changes in other non-cash operating activities 2,253 69,619 55,188 134,035 Income taxes paid (received) (7,628) 22,860 (4,725) 69,478 Current income taxes (9,189) (12,039) (16,417) (20,415) Interest paid 68,288 50,326 132,260 110,824 Financial expense (68,163) (61,116) (151,457) (118,035) Loss on debt extinguishment (1) — — 16,880 — Amortization of deferred transaction costs and discounts on long-term debt (1) 2,007 3,028 4,681 6,072 Net capital expenditures (2) (170,769) (156,125) (317,196) (353,096) Repayment of lease liabilities (2,078) (1,657) (3,882) (2,998) Free cash flow 100,155 117,939 237,748 223,067











(1) Included within financial expense. (2) Net capital expenditures exclude non-cash acquisitions of right-of-use assets and the purchases of spectrum licences, and are presented net of government subsidies, including the utilization of those received in advance.

Net capital expenditures reconciliation













Three months ended Six months ended

February 29,

2024 February 28,

2023 February 29,

2024 February 28,

2023 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ $ $ Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 180,247 172,967 333,796 407,604 Subsidies received in advance recognized as a reduction of the cost of

property, plant and equipment during the period (9,478) (16,842) (16,600) (54,508) Net capital expenditures 170,769 156,125 317,196 353,096











Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation













Three months ended Six months ended

February 29,

2024 February 28,

2023 February 29,

2024 February 28,

2023 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ $ $ Profit for the period 96,562 104,262 192,314 224,637 Income taxes 17,820 24,693 35,918 56,646 Financial expense 68,163 61,116 151,457 118,035 Depreciation and amortization 163,682 154,192 322,882 309,491 Acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs 885 6,952 3,501 9,629 Adjusted EBITDA 347,112 351,215 706,072 718,438











Net capital expenditures and free cash flow excluding network expansion projects reconciliations

Net capital expenditures

























Three months ended February 29, 2024

February 28, 2023





Change (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except

percentages) Actual

Foreign

exchange

impact

In constant

currency

Actual

Actual

In constant

currency $

$

$

$

%

% Net capital expenditures 170,769

596

171,365

156,125

9.4

9.8 Net capital expenditures in connection

with network expansion projects 24,390

11

24,401

42,242

(42.3)

(42.2) Net capital expenditures, excluding

network expansion projects 146,379

585

146,964

113,883

28.5

29.0

















































Six months ended February 29, 2024

February 28, 2023





Change (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except

percentages) Actual

Foreign

exchange

impact

In constant

currency

Actual

Actual

In constant

currency $

$

$

$

%

% Net capital expenditures 317,196

(464)

316,732

353,096

(10.2)

(10.3) Net capital expenditures in connection

with network expansion projects 56,050

(151)

55,899

108,076

(48.1)

(48.3) Net capital expenditures, excluding

network expansion projects 261,146

(313)

260,833

245,020

6.6

6.5

























Free cash flow

























Three months ended February 29, 2024

February 28, 2023





Change (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except

percentages) Actual

Foreign

exchange

impact

In constant

currency

Actual

Actual

In constant

currency $

$

$

$

%

% Free cash flow 100,155

(344)

99,811

117,939

(15.1)

(15.4) Net capital expenditures in connection

with network expansion projects 24,390

11

24,401

42,242

(42.3)

(42.2) Free cash flow, excluding

network expansion projects 124,545

(333)

124,212

160,181

(22.2)

(22.5)

















































Six months ended February 29, 2024

February 28, 2023





Change (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except

percentages) Actual

Foreign

exchange

impact

In constant

currency

Actual

Actual

In constant

currency $

$

$

$

%

% Free cash flow 237,748

(520)

237,228

223,067

6.6

6.3 Net capital expenditures in connection

with network expansion projects 56,050

(151)

55,899

108,076

(48.1)

(48.3) Free cash flow, excluding network

expansion projects 293,798

(671)

293,127

331,143

(11.3)

(11.5)

























Additional information

Additional information relating to the Corporation is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Corporation's website at corpo.cogeco.com .

About Cogeco Communications Inc.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector, serving 1.6 million residential and business customers. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline, Cogeco Communications provides Internet, video and phone services in Canada as well as in thirteen states in the United States. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

For information:



Investors

Troy Crandall

Head, Investor Relations

Cogeco Communications Inc.

Tel.: 514-764-4600

[email protected]

Media

Youann Blouin

Director, Media Relations & Strategic Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc.

Tel.: 514-297-2853

[email protected]

Conference Call: Friday, April 12th, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time)





A live audio of the analyst conference call will be available on both the Investor Relations and the Events and Presentations pages on Cogeco Communications' website. Financial analysts will be able to access the live conference call and ask questions. Media representatives may attend as listeners only. A recording of the conference call will be available on Cogeco Communications' website for a three-month period.





Please use the following dial-in number to access the conference call 10 minutes before the start of the conference:





Local - Toronto: 1 289-514-5100

Toll Free - North America: 1 800-717-1738





To join this conference call, participants are required to provide the operator with the name of the company hosting the call, that is, Cogeco Inc. or Cogeco Communications Inc.

SOURCE Cogeco Communications Inc.