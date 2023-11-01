A quarterly 15-year record of 14,041 Internet service customer net additions at Cogeco Connexion driven by organic growth, new customers gained from network expansions and under the oxio brand;

Cogeco Communications added 23,031 homes passed in Canada and the United States as part of its fibre-to-the-home network expansion strategy. Total number of homes passed for fiscal 2023 rose by almost 124,000, or 3.4%;

Successfully completed the Québec subsidized network expansions in October, subsequent to fiscal year end, connecting 180 municipalities;

Revenue grew by 2.5% to $743.4 million compared to the same period of the prior year;

Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $351.3 million increased 1.2% over last year;

Profit for the period amounted to $91.8 million , a decrease of 17.9%, mainly due to higher financial expense. Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Corporation amounted to $86.5 million , a decrease of 17.6%;

Free cash flow (1) amounted to $87.9 million compared to $34.5 million last year due to lower net capital expenditures, while cash flows from operating activities decreased by 11.8% to $281.3 million . Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects (1) was $120.8 million , an increase of 25.8%;

Cogeco Communications is releasing its fiscal 2024 financial guidelines; and

Declared a quarterly eligible dividend of $0.854 per share, representing a 10.1% increase over last year. For fiscal 2023, free cash flow dividend payout ratio (1) was 33% (or 23% excluding network expansion projects (1) )



MONTRÉAL, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) ("Cogeco Communications" or the "Corporation") announced its financial results for the fourth quarter ended August 31, 2023.

"Our relentless focus on delivering high quality product offerings and distinctive customer service to our customers was a hallmark of fiscal 2023, resulting in healthy business performance that offset challenges from the inflationary environment, increased competition, and global economic uncertainty. Our ongoing commitment to enhancing and expanding our network and service offering with leading edge technology and multiple brands for new and existing customers gives us confidence in our long-term growth opportunities," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Communications Inc.

"Our Canadian telecommunications business performed solidly again this quarter, as we delivered strong Internet customer additions across each of our traditional, expansion and oxio footprints," continued Mr. Jetté. "Though only a half year has passed since we acquired oxio, we have been pleased with its performance to date."

"While the economic and competitive environment in the U.S. remains challenging, demand from customers for our higher speed offerings has resulted in rising revenue per subscriber which has helped offset customer losses at lower price points. Although revenue declined, a more attractive product mix combined with our focus on cost efficiencies and integration of easy to use, self-install equipment, delivered a higher adjusted EBITDA margin within our U.S. business," continued Mr. Jetté.

"Looking ahead, with our Québec expansion now complete, our Ontario network expansion in its early phases and Breezeline's network expansion ongoing, we expect to continue to add new Internet customers in fiscal 2024, which will contribute to our adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow in fiscal 2024 and beyond."

"In terms of our capital allocation, we continue to focus on the growth of the business through network enhancement and expansion, while developing our mobile offering in both countries. We remain confident in our growth strategy and outlook, and furthermore, we are committed to returning significant capital to our shareholders. As such, the Corporation is pleased to announce a further 10.1% increase in its dividend today, marking a full decade of consecutive annual dividend increases of 10% or greater."

"We are making significant strides in executing our sustainability strategy. We do this through our long-standing tradition of social engagement and community involvement, prioritizing digital inclusion and climate action, implementing leading operating practices and pursuing our responsible and ethical management," Mr. Jetté concluded.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Three months ended August 31 2023

2022

Change Change in constant

currency (1) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except % and per share data) (unaudited) $

$

% %

Revenue 743,397

725,446

2.5 0.8

Adjusted EBITDA (1) 351,300

347,074

1.2 (0.3)

Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 47.3 %

47.8 %







Profit for the period 91,797

111,829

(17.9)



Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Corporation 86,499

104,937

(17.6)



Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation (1)(3) 97,175

113,478

(14.4)



















Cash flows from operating activities 281,326

319,137

(11.8)



Free cash flow (1) 87,916

34,452

— —

Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects (1) 120,844

96,084

25.8 25.5

















Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 205,570

243,589

(15.6)



Net capital expenditures (1)(2) 176,617

223,509

(21.0) (22.7)

Net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects (1) 143,689

161,877

(11.2) (13.1)

















Capital intensity (1) 23.8 %

30.8 %







Capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects (1) 19.3 %

22.3 %























Diluted earnings per share 1.95

2.28

(14.5)



Adjusted diluted earnings per share (1) (3) 2.19

2.46

(11.0)





































Operating results

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023:

Revenue increased by 2.5% to $743.4 million . On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 0.8%, driven by growth in the Canadian telecommunications segment, which was partly offset by a decline in the American telecommunications segment, as explained below: Canadian telecommunications' revenue increased by 4.1%, mainly driven by the cumulative effect of high-speed Internet service additions over the past year, higher revenue per customer and contribution from the oxio acquisition completed on March 3, 2023 . American telecommunications' revenue decreased by 2.5% in constant currency (increase of 0.8% as reported), mainly due to a lower Internet customer base over the past year and an overall decline in video and phone service customers, offset in part by a higher revenue per customer and a better product mix resulting from customers subscribing to increasingly fast Internet speeds.

. On a constant currency basis, revenue increased by 0.8%, driven by growth in the Canadian telecommunications segment, which was partly offset by a decline in the American telecommunications segment, as explained below: Adjusted EBITDA increased by 1.2% to reach $351.3 million . On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA remained stable compared to the same period of the prior year, mainly as a result of higher adjusted EBITDA in the American telecommunications segment, which was offset by higher corporate costs, primarily due to initiatives undertaken to support the Corporation's future growth and in relation to its plan to offer mobile services in Canada , and lower adjusted EBITDA in the Canadian telecommunications segment, as further explained below. American telecommunications adjusted EBITDA increased by 5.7%, or 2.2% in constant currency, mainly resulting from a better product mix and cost reduction initiatives, which more than offset its revenue decline resulting from a lower customer base over the past year as it continued to face headwinds from the macroeconomic and nationwide competitive environments. Canadian telecommunications adjusted EBITDA decreased by 1.1% or 0.9% in constant currency, mainly due to increased operating expenses to drive and support customer growth, while last year's operating expenses were also lower due to certain year-end adjustments.

. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA remained stable compared to the same period of the prior year, mainly as a result of higher adjusted EBITDA in the American telecommunications segment, which was offset by higher corporate costs, primarily due to initiatives undertaken to support the Corporation's future growth and in relation to its plan to offer mobile services in , and lower adjusted EBITDA in the Canadian telecommunications segment, as further explained below. Profit for the period amounted to $91.8 million , of which $86.5 million , or $1.95 per diluted share, was attributable to owners of the Corporation compared to $111.8 million , $104.9 million , and $2.28 per diluted share, respectively, in the comparable period of fiscal 2022. The decreases in profit for the period and profit attributable to owners of the Corporation resulted mainly from higher financial expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs, partly offset by the impact of the appreciation of the US dollar. Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation (3) was $97.2 million , or $2.19 per diluted share (3) , compared to $113.5 million , or $2.46 per diluted share, last year.

, of which , or per diluted share, was attributable to owners of the Corporation compared to , , and per diluted share, respectively, in the comparable period of fiscal 2022. The decreases in profit for the period and profit attributable to owners of the Corporation resulted mainly from higher financial expense, depreciation and amortization expense, and acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs, partly offset by the impact of the appreciation of the US dollar. Net capital expenditures, which account for network expansion subsidies, were $176.6 million , a decrease of 21.0%, compared to $223.5 million in the same period of the prior year. In constant currency, net capital expenditures (1) were $172.7 million , a decrease of 22.7% compared to last year, mainly due to reduced spending in both the Canadian and American telecommunications segments following the completion of several rural network expansion projects, mainly in Québec, and the timing of certain initiatives. Excluding network expansion projects, net capital expenditures were $143.7 million , a decrease of 11.2% compared to $161.9 million in the same period of the prior year. In constant currency, net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects (1) were $140.7 million , a decrease of 13.1% compared to last year. Fibre-to-the-home network expansion projects continued in both Canada and the United States , with homes passed additions of close to 196,000 over the past two fiscal years, of which close to 124,000 were added in fiscal 2023, equating to an approximately 7% growth (4) in homes passed over the past two years. These fibre-to-the-home network expansion projects are increasing the Corporation's footprint in the provinces of Québec and Ontario and in several areas adjacent to Breezeline's network in the United States . Capital intensity was 23.8% compared to 30.8% last year. Excluding network expansion projects, capital intensity was 19.3% compared to 22.3% in the same period of the prior year.

, a decrease of 21.0%, compared to in the same period of the prior year. In constant currency, net capital expenditures were , a decrease of 22.7% compared to last year, mainly due to reduced spending in both the Canadian and American telecommunications segments following the completion of several rural network expansion projects, mainly in Québec, and the timing of certain initiatives. Acquisition of property, plant and equipment decreased by 15.6% to $205.6 million , due to reduced capital spending in both countries.

, due to reduced capital spending in both countries. Free cash flow amounted to $87.9 million , or $88.5 million in constant currency, compared to $34.5 million last year. The increase in constant currency is mainly due to lower net capital expenditures and lower current income taxes, partly offset by higher financial expense. Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects amounted to $120.8 million , or $120.6 million in constant currency, an increase of 25.8%, or 25.5% in constant currency, compared to the same period of the prior year.

, or in constant currency, compared to last year. The increase in constant currency is mainly due to lower net capital expenditures and lower current income taxes, partly offset by higher financial expense. Cash flows from operating activities decreased by 11.8% to reach $281.3 million , mainly resulting from higher interest paid and a lower net inflow in non-cash operating activities mostly due to the timing of trade and other payables.

, mainly resulting from higher interest paid and a lower net inflow in non-cash operating activities mostly due to the timing of trade and other payables. At its November 1, 2023 meeting, the Board of Directors of Cogeco Communications declared a quarterly eligible dividend of $0.854 per share, an increase of 10.1% compared to $0.776 per share last year.

FISCAL 2024 FINANCIAL GUIDELINES

Cogeco Communications released its fiscal 2024 financial guidelines. On a constant currency basis, the Corporation expects fiscal 2024 revenue to remain stable. The Corporation anticipates revenue growth in the Canadian telecommunications segment being offset by lower revenue in the American telecommunications segment as it continues to face competition in its markets, in part from fixed wireless competitors, and video services cord cutting. On a constant currency basis, fiscal 2024 adjusted EBITDA is anticipated to remain stable, mainly as a result of stable revenue and an improved product mix contributing to adjusted EBITDA margin, combined with several cost optimization initiatives. The financial guidelines reflect a negative estimated (1)% impact on adjusted EBITDA compared to the prior year related to additional preparation costs to offer mobility services in both countries. Net capital expenditures are anticipated to be between $700 and $775 million, including net investments of approximately $140 to $190 million in growth-oriented network expansions, which will increase the Corporation's footprint in Canada and the United States. As a result of these growth initiatives and an anticipated increase in financial expense, free cash flow and free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects, are expected to decrease between (5)% and (15)%, which reflects an estimated (10)% impact from additional mobility investments.











November 1, 2023





Projections (1) Actual

Fiscal 2024 (constant currency) (2) Fiscal 2023 (In millions of Canadian dollars, except percentages) $

$







Financial guidelines





Revenue Stable

2,984 Adjusted EBITDA Stable

1,421 Net capital expenditures $700 to $775

700 Net capital expenditures in connection with network expansion projects $140 to $190

173 Capital intensity 24% to 26%

23.4 % Capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects 18% to 20%

17.6 % Free cash flow (5)% to (15)% (3) 415 Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects (5)% to (15)% (3) 588









(1) Percentage of changes compared to fiscal 2023. (2) Fiscal 2024 financial guidelines are based on a USD/CDN constant exchange rate of 1.3467 USD/CDN. (3) The assumed current income tax effective rate is approximately 7%.

These financial guidelines, including the various assumptions underlying them, contain forward-looking statements concerning the business outlook for Cogeco Communications, and should be read in conjunction with the "Forward-looking statements" section of this press release.

(1) Adjusted EBITDA and net capital expenditures are total of segments measures. Adjusted EBITDA margin and capital intensity are supplementary financial measures. Constant currency basis, adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation, net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects, free cash flow and free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects are non-IFRS financial measures. Change in constant currency, capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects, adjusted diluted earnings per share, free cash flow dividend payout ratio and free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects, dividend payout ratio are non-IFRS ratios. These indicated terms do not have standardized definitions prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. For more information on these financial measures, please consult the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of this press release. (2) Net capital expenditures are presented net of government subsidies, including the utilization of those received in advance. (3) Excludes the impact of acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs, net of tax and non-controlling interest. (4) Growth is calculated by excluding additions resulting from acquisitions.

Financial highlights























Three months and years ended August 31 2023 2022 Change Change in constant

currency (1)

(2) 2023 2022 Change Change in constant

currency (1)

(2) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages and per share data) $ $ % %

$ $ % %

Operations



















Revenue 743,397 725,446 2.5 0.8

2,984,128 2,900,654 2.9 —

Adjusted EBITDA (2) 351,300 347,074 1.2 (0.3)

1,421,066 1,393,062 2.0 (0.6)

Adjusted EBITDA margin (2) 47.3 % 47.8 %





47.6 % 48.0 %





Acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs (3) 15,228 12,593 20.9



36,225 34,942 3.7



Profit for the period 91,797 111,829 (17.9)



417,972 453,756 (7.9)



Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Corporation 86,499 104,937 (17.6)



392,273 423,299 (7.3)



Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation (2)(4) 97,175 113,478 (14.4)



417,960 445,219 (6.1)



Cash flow



















Cash flows from operating activities 281,326 319,137 (11.8)



962,905 1,240,282 (22.4)



Free cash flow (2) 87,916 34,452 — —

415,405 424,358 (2.1) (1.4)

Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects (2) 120,844 96,084 25.8 25.5

588,240 581,647 1.1 0.5

Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 205,570 243,589 (15.6)



802,830 744,655 7.8



Net capital expenditures (2) 176,617 223,509 (21.0) (22.7)

699,506 688,913 1.5 (2.4)

Net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects (2) 143,689 161,877 (11.2) (13.1)

526,671 531,624 (0.9) (4.8)

Capital intensity (2) 23.8 % 30.8 %





23.4 % 23.8 %





Capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects (2) 19.3 % 22.3 %





17.6 % 18.3 %





Per share data (5)



















Earnings per share



















Basic 1.95 2.29 (14.8)



8.78 9.16 (4.1)



Diluted 1.95 2.28 (14.5)



8.75 9.09 (3.7)



Adjusted diluted (2)(4) 2.19 2.46 (11.0)



9.32 9.56 (2.5)



Dividends per share 0.776 0.705 10.1



3.104 2.820 10.1



























(1) Key performance indicators presented on a constant currency basis are obtained by translating financial results from the current periods denominated in US dollars at the foreign exchange rate of the comparable periods of the prior year. For the three-month period and year ended August 31, 2022, the average foreign exchange rates used for translation were 1.2893 USD/CDN and 1.2718 USD/CDN, respectively. (2) Adjusted EBITDA and net capital expenditures are total of segments measures. Adjusted EBITDA margin and capital intensity are supplementary financial measures. Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation, free cash flow, free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects and net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects are non-IFRS financial measures. Change in constant currency, capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects and adjusted diluted earnings per share are non-IFRS ratios. These indicated terms do not have standardized definitions prescribed by IFRS and, therefore, may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. For more information on these financial measures, please consult the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of this press release. (3) For the three-month period and year ended August 31, 2023, acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs resulted mostly from costs related to the ongoing integration of past acquisitions as well as acquisition and integration costs incurred in connection with the acquisition of oxio, completed on March 3, 2023, from restructuring costs associated with organizational changes during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023 within the Canadian and the American telecommunications segments and from configuration and customization costs related to cloud computing arrangements. Furthermore, a retroactive adjustment of $3.3 million was recognized during the third quarter of fiscal 2023, in addition to a $5.1 million adjustment recognized in the second quarter, both related to the Copyright Board preliminary conclusions of the 2016-2018 retransmission tariffs, impacting those years and estimated costs for the following years. For the three-month period and year ended August 31, 2022, acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs resulted mostly from the integration of the Ohio broadband systems, from restructuring costs associated with organizational changes during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 within the Canadian telecommunications segment, resulting in cost optimization, as well as from costs associated with configuration and customization related to cloud computing arrangements. (4) Excludes the impact of acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs, net of tax and non-controlling interest. (5) Per multiple and subordinate voting share.







As at August 31, 2023 August 31, 2022 (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) $ $ Financial condition



Cash and cash equivalents 362,921 370,899 Total assets 9,768,370 9,278,509 Long-term debt



Current 41,765 339,096 Non-current 4,979,241 4,334,373 Net indebtedness (1) 4,749,214 4,489,330 Equity attributable to owners of the Corporation 2,957,797 2,751,080 Return on equity (2) 13.7 % 16.4 %







(1) Net indebtedness is a capital management measure. For more information on this financial measure, please consult the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of the Corporation's MD&A for the year ended August 31, 2023, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . (2) Return on equity is a supplementary financial measure and is calculated as profit attributable to owners of the Corporation for the year divided by the average of the equity attributable to owners of the Corporation for the year.





Forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to Cogeco Communications Inc.'s ("Cogeco Communications" or the "Corporation") future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee", "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Particularly, statements regarding the Corporation's financial guidelines, future operating results and economic performance, objectives and strategies are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including expected growth, results of operations, purchase price allocation, tax rates, weighted average cost of capital, performance and business prospects and opportunities, which Cogeco Communications believes are reasonable as of the current date. Refer in particular to the "Corporate objectives and strategies" and "Fiscal 2024 financial guidelines" sections of the Corporation's 2023 annual Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for a discussion of certain key economic, market and operational assumptions we have made in preparing forward-looking statements. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Corporation, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what Cogeco Communications currently expects. These factors include risks such as competitive risks (including changing competitive ecosystems and disruptive competitive strategies adopted by our competitors), business risks, regulatory risks, technology risks (including cybersecurity), financial risks (including variations in currency and interest rates), economic conditions (including inflation pressuring revenue, reduced consumer spending and increasing costs), talent management risks (including highly competitive market for limited pool of digitally skilled employees), human-caused and natural threats to the Corporation's network (including increased frequency of extreme weather events with the potential to disrupt operations), infrastructure and systems, community acceptance risks, ethical behavior risks, ownership risks, litigation risks and public health and safety, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties, the reader should refer to the "Uncertainties and main risk factors" section of the Corporation's 2023 annual MD&A. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Cogeco Communications and future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information contained in this press release which represent Cogeco Communications' expectations as of the date of this press release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. While management may elect to do so, the Corporation is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

All amounts are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. This press release should be read in conjunction with the MD&A included in the Corporation's 2023 Annual Report, the Corporation's consolidated financial statements and the notes thereto prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") for the year ended August 31, 2023.

Non-IFRS and other financial measures

This press release includes references to non-IFRS and other financial measures used by Cogeco Communications. These financial measures are reviewed in assessing the performance of Cogeco Communications and used in the decision-making process with regard to its business units.

Reconciliations between non-IFRS and other financial measures to the most directly comparable IFRS financial measures are provided below. Certain additional disclosures for non-IFRS and other financial measures used in this press release have been incorporated by reference and can be found in the "Non-IFRS and other financial measures" section of the Corporation's MD&A for the year ended August 31, 2023, available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca . The following non-IFRS financial measures are used as a component of Cogeco Communications' non-IFRS ratios.





Specified non-IFRS financial measures Used in the component of the following non-IFRS ratios Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation Adjusted diluted earnings per share Constant currency basis Change in constant currency Net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects Capital intensity, excluding network expansion projects Free cash flow Free cash flow dividend payout ratio Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects, dividend payout ratio





Financial measures presented on a constant currency basis for the three-month period and year ended August 31, 2023 are translated at the average foreign exchange rate of the comparable periods of the prior year, which were 1.2893 USD/CDN and 1.2718 USD/CDN, respectively.

Constant currency basis and foreign exchange impact reconciliation

Consolidated

















































Change

Three months ended August 31 2023

Foreign

exchange

impact

2023 in constant

currency

2022

Actual

In constant

currency

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) $

$

$

$

%

%

Revenue 743,397

(12,037)

731,360

725,446

2.5

0.8

Operating expenses 388,381

(6,686)

381,695

372,797

4.2

2.4

Management fees – Cogeco Inc. 3,716

—

3,716

5,575

(33.3)

(33.3)

Adjusted EBITDA 351,300

(5,351)

345,949

347,074

1.2

(0.3)

Free cash flow 87,916

599

88,515

34,452

—

—

Net capital expenditures 176,617

(3,906)

172,711

223,509

(21.0)

(22.7)













































































Change

Years ended August 31 2023

Foreign

exchange

impact

2023 in constant

currency

2022

Actual

In constant

currency

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) $

$

$

$

%

%

Revenue 2,984,128

(83,268)

2,900,860

2,900,654

2.9

—

Operating expenses 1,544,462

(47,115)

1,497,347

1,485,292

4.0

0.8

Management fees – Cogeco Inc. 18,600

—

18,600

22,300

(16.6)

(16.6)

Adjusted EBITDA 1,421,066

(36,153)

1,384,913

1,393,062

2.0

(0.6)

Free cash flow 415,405

2,952

418,357

424,358

(2.1)

(1.4)

Net capital expenditures 699,506

(27,345)

672,161

688,913

1.5

(2.4)





























Canadian telecommunications segment

















































Change

Three months ended August 31 2023

Foreign

exchange

impact

2023 in constant

currency

2022

Actual

In constant

currency

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) $

$

$

$

%

%

Revenue 375,754

—

375,754

360,834

4.1

4.1

Operating expenses 180,183

(367)

179,816

163,157

10.4

10.2

Adjusted EBITDA 195,571

367

195,938

197,677

(1.1)

(0.9)

Net capital expenditures 73,348

(614)

72,734

100,140

(26.8)

(27.4)













































































Change

Years ended August 31 2023

Foreign

exchange

impact

2023 in constant

currency

2022

Actual

In constant

currency

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) $

$

$

$

%

%

Revenue 1,489,915

—

1,489,915

1,440,276

3.4

3.4

Operating expenses 701,717

(2,425)

699,292

665,732

5.4

5.0

Adjusted EBITDA 788,198

2,425

790,623

774,544

1.8

2.1

Net capital expenditures 354,384

(9,091)

345,293

336,104

5.4

2.7





























American telecommunications segment

















































Change

Three months ended August 31 2023

Foreign

exchange

impact

2023 in constant

currency

2022

Actual

In constant

currency

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) $

$

$

$

%

%

Revenue 367,643

(12,037)

355,606

364,612

0.8

(2.5)

Operating expenses 193,172

(6,319)

186,853

199,561

(3.2)

(6.4)

Adjusted EBITDA 174,471

(5,718)

168,753

165,051

5.7

2.2

Net capital expenditures 100,488

(3,292)

97,196

120,347

(16.5)

(19.2)













































































Change

Years ended August 31 2023

Foreign

exchange

impact

2023 in constant

currency

2022

Actual

In constant

currency

(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) $

$

$

$

%

%

Revenue 1,494,213

(83,268)

1,410,945

1,460,378

2.3

(3.4)

Operating expenses 800,409

(44,690)

755,719

783,704

2.1

(3.6)

Adjusted EBITDA 693,804

(38,578)

655,226

676,674

2.5

(3.2)

Net capital expenditures 336,910

(18,254)

318,656

348,176

(3.2)

(8.5)





























Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation













Three months ended August 31 Years ended August 31

2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ $ $ Profit for the period attributable to owners of the Corporation 86,499 104,937 392,273 423,299 Acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs 15,228 12,593 36,225 34,942 Tax impact for the above items (3,829) (3,295) (9,370) (9,039) Non-controlling interest impact for the above items (723) (757) (1,168) (3,983) Adjusted profit attributable to owners of the Corporation 97,175 113,478 417,960 445,219











Free cash flow reconciliation





Three months ended August 31 Years ended August 31

2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ $ $ Cash flows from operating activities 281,326 319,137 962,905 1,240,282 Amortization of deferred transaction costs and discounts on long-term debt (1) 3,195 2,974 12,601 11,815 Changes in other non-cash operating activities (9,946) (30,026) 97,851 (74,840) Income taxes paid 2,025 6,871 91,673 36,563 Current income taxes (5,708) (27,430) (32,067) (69,513) Interest paid 65,489 39,882 239,648 161,019 Financial expense (70,222) (52,349) (251,642) (187,617) Net capital expenditures (176,617) (223,509) (699,506) (688,913) Repayment of lease liabilities (1,626) (1,098) (6,058) (4,438) Free cash flow 87,916 34,452 415,405 424,358











(1) Included within financial expense.

Net capital expenditures reconciliation













Three months ended August 31 Years ended August 31

2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ $ $ Acquisition of property, plant and equipment 205,570 243,589 802,830 744,655 Subsidies received in advance recognized as a reduction of the cost of property, plant and equipment during the period (28,953) (20,080) (103,324) (55,742) Net capital expenditures 176,617 223,509 699,506 688,913











Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation













Three months ended August 31 Years ended August 31

2023 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands of Canadian dollars) $ $ $ $ Profit for the period 91,797 111,829 417,972 453,756 Income taxes 18,119 17,290 94,761 95,663 Financial expense 70,222 52,349 251,642 187,617 Depreciation and amortization 155,934 153,013 620,466 621,084 Acquisition, integration, restructuring and other costs 15,228 12,593 36,225 34,942 Adjusted EBITDA 351,300 347,074 1,421,066 1,393,062











Net capital expenditures and free cash flow excluding network expansion projects reconciliations

Net capital expenditures















































Change Three months ended August 31 2023

Foreign

exchange

impact

2023 in constant

currency

2022

Actual

In constant

currency (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) $

$

$

$

%

% Net capital expenditures 176,617

(3,906)

172,711

223,509

(21.0)

(22.7) Net capital expenditures in connection with network expansion projects 32,928

(890)

32,038

61,632

(46.6)

(48.0) Net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects 143,689

(3,016)

140,673

161,877

(11.2)

(13.1)







































































Change Years ended August 31 2023

Foreign

exchange

impact

2023 in constant

currency

2022

Actual

In constant

currency (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) $

$

$

$

%

% Net capital expenditures 699,506

(27,345)

672,161

688,913

1.5

(2.4) Net capital expenditures in connection with network expansion projects 172,835

(6,550)

166,285

157,289

9.9

5.7 Net capital expenditures, excluding network expansion projects 526,671

(20,795)

505,876

531,624

(0.9)

(4.8)

























Free cash flow















































Change Three months ended August 31 2023

Foreign

exchange

impact

2023 in constant

currency

2022

Actual

In constant

currency (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) $

$

$

$

%

% Free cash flow 87,916

599

88,515

34,452

—

— Net capital expenditures in connection with network expansion projects 32,928

(890)

32,038

61,632

(46.6)

(48.0) Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects 120,844

(291)

120,553

96,084

25.8

25.5







































































Change Years ended August 31 2023

Foreign

exchange

impact

2023 in constant

currency

2022

Actual

In constant

currency (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except percentages) $

$

$

$

%

% Free cash flow 415,405

2,952

418,357

424,358

(2.1)

(1.4) Net capital expenditures in connection with network expansion projects 172,835

(6,550)

166,285

157,289

9.9

5.7 Free cash flow, excluding network expansion projects 588,240

(3,598)

584,642

581,647

1.1

0.5

























Additional information

Additional information relating to the Corporation, including its Annual Information Form, is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Corporation's website at corpo.cogeco.com .

About Cogeco Communications Inc.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector, serving 1.6 million residential and business customers. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline, Cogeco Communications provides Internet, video and phone services in Canada as well as in thirteen states in the United States. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

