MONTRÉAL, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) announced today that it will participate in the 9th Annual Desjardins Montréal Conference on Monday, March 18th, 2024. At the conference, Patrice Ouimet, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cogeco Communications Inc., will engage in an interactive discussion at 10:45 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).

On the day of the conference, the live webcast of this discussion will be available on both the Investor Relations and the Events and Presentations pages of Cogeco Communications Inc.'s website. A replay will be available shortly thereafter.

About Cogeco Communications Inc.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector, serving 1.6 million residential and business customers. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline, Cogeco Communications Inc. provides Internet, video and phone services in Canada as well as in thirteen states in the United States. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

SOURCE Cogeco Communications Inc.

For further information: Youann Blouin, Director, Media Relations & Strategic Communications, Cogeco Communications Inc., Tel.: (514) 297-2853, [email protected]