Cogeco Communications Inc. to Participate in TD Securities Telecom & Media Virtual Conference

MONTRÉAL, May 21, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) announced today that it will be participating in the TD Securities Telecom & Media Virtual Conference. As part of this conference Mr. Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc., will participate in an interactive discussion on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 12:15 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).

A link to the live video webcast of the discussion will be available on Cogeco Communications Inc.'s website at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/investors/investor-relations/.

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, and along the East Coast of the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states from Maine to Florida). The Corporation provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

