MONTRÉAL, Sept. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) announced today that it will be participating in BMO Capital Markets' 21st Annual Media & Telecom Conference to be held virtually on September 15, 2020. Patrice Ouimet, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cogeco Communications Inc., will participate in an interactive discussion at 10:45 a.m. (EDT).

A live audio webcast of the discussion will be available on the day of the conference on the Cogeco Communications website at http://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/investors/investor-relations/.

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, and along the East Coast of the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states from Maine to Florida). The Corporation provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

