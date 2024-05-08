MONTRÉAL, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) announced today that it will be participating in the 2024 TD Securities Telecom & Media Conference in Toronto. As part of this conference, Frédéric Perron, Cogeco Communications Inc.'s President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in an interactive discussion on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 9:20 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).

On the day of the conference, the live webcast of this discussion will be available on both the Investor Relations and the Events and Presentations pages of Cogeco Communications Inc.'s website. A replay will be available shortly thereafter.

About Cogeco Communications Inc.

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector, serving 1.6 million residential and business customers. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline, Cogeco Communications provides Internet, video and phone services in Canada as well as in thirteen states in the United States. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

Information:

Youann Blouin

Director, Media Relations & Strategic Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc.

Tel.: (514) 297-2853

[email protected]

SOURCE Cogeco Communications Inc.