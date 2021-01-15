Cogeco Communications Inc. Announces Voting Results on the Election of Directors Held During its Annual Shareholders' Meeting
Jan 15, 2021, 19:00 ET
MONTRÉAL, Jan. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. ("Cogeco Communications") (TSX: CCA) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees as directors for Cogeco Communications listed in the Corporation's Information Circular dated November 19, 2020 was elected as director of Cogeco Communications during its Annual Shareholders' Meeting held virtually on January 15, 2021 (the "Meeting").
Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Results
|
For
|
% For
|
Withhold
|
% Withhold
|
Colleen Abdoulah
|
Elected
|
173,028,465
|
99.47
|
922,981
|
0.53
|
Louis Audet
|
Elected
|
172,671,094
|
99.26
|
1,280,352
|
0.74
|
Robin Bienenstock
|
Elected
|
173,121,670
|
99.52
|
829,776
|
0.48
|
James C. Cherry
|
Elected
|
170,377,873
|
97.95
|
3,573,573
|
2.05
|
Pippa Dunn
|
Elected
|
173,045,362
|
99.48
|
906,084
|
0,52
|
Joanne Ferstman
|
Elected
|
171,932,216
|
98.84
|
2,019,230
|
1.16
|
Philippe Jetté
|
Elected
|
172,936,578
|
99.42
|
1,014,868
|
0.58
|
Bernard Lord
|
Elected
|
173,045,994
|
99.48
|
905,452
|
0.52
|
David McAusland
|
Elected
|
172,824,058
|
99.35
|
1,127,388
|
0.65
|
Caroline Papadatos
|
Elected
|
173,121,493
|
99.52
|
829,953
|
0.48
Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR's website (www.sedar.com.) including, for information purposes, the voting results for the subordinate voting shares only.
ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, and along the East Coast of the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states from Maine to Florida). The Corporation provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).
