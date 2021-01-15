Cogeco Communications Inc. Announces Voting Results on the Election of Directors Held During its Annual Shareholders' Meeting

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. ("Cogeco Communications") (TSX: CCA) is pleased to announce that each of the nominees as directors for Cogeco Communications listed in the Corporation's Information Circular dated November 19, 2020 was elected as director of Cogeco Communications during its Annual Shareholders' Meeting held virtually on January 15, 2021 (the "Meeting").

Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Results For % For Withhold % Withhold Colleen Abdoulah Elected 173,028,465 99.47 922,981 0.53 Louis Audet Elected 172,671,094 99.26 1,280,352 0.74 Robin Bienenstock Elected 173,121,670 99.52 829,776 0.48 James C. Cherry Elected 170,377,873 97.95 3,573,573 2.05 Pippa Dunn Elected 173,045,362 99.48 906,084 0,52 Joanne Ferstman Elected 171,932,216 98.84 2,019,230 1.16 Philippe Jetté Elected 172,936,578 99.42 1,014,868 0.58 Bernard Lord Elected 173,045,994 99.48 905,452 0.52 David McAusland Elected 172,824,058 99.35 1,127,388 0.65 Caroline Papadatos Elected 173,121,493 99.52 829,953 0.48

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR's website (www.sedar.com.) including, for information purposes, the voting results for the subordinate voting shares only.

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, and along the East Coast of the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states from Maine to Florida). The Corporation provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

SOURCE:

Christian Jolivet Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

Cogeco Communications Inc.

514-764-4700

INFORMATION:

Marie-Hélène Labrie

Senior Vice President and Chief Public Affairs, Communications and Strategy Officer

Cogeco Communications

Inc. 514-764-4700



