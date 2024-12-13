MONTRÉAL, Dec. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) ("Cogeco Communications" or the "Corporation") informs its shareholders that the proxy materials for the upcoming shareholder meeting have been published and filed on the SEDAR+ platform and the Corporation's official website. Key information is as follows:

1. Date, Time, and Location of the Meeting

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at 11:30 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time):

Live via webcast at: https://my.400.lumiconnect.com/r/participant/live-meeting/400-608-173-827

In person at: Lumi Experience Montreal, 1250 René-Lévesque Blvd West, Suite 3610 (36th floor).

2. Matters On Which to be Voted

In addition to receiving the Corporation's consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended August 31, 2024, and the related auditor's report, shareholders will be invited to vote on the following items at the meeting:

1. Election of ten directors;

2. Appointment of auditors and authorization of the Board of Directors to set their compensation;

3. Consideration and, if deemed appropriate, approval of an advisory resolution on the Board's approach to executive compensation.

3. Access to Documents

The electronic versions of the proxy and voting instruction forms, the circular, and other proxy-related documents are available:

On the SEDAR+ website at: www.sedarplus.ca.

On the official Cogeco Communications website: https://corpo.cogeco.com/cca/en/investors/shareholders-meetings/

4. Exemption

Due to the Canada Post workers' strike and resulting postal service disruptions, Cogeco Communications is availing itself of a temporary exemption from the obligation to send proxy-related materials for its meeting. This exemption is granted under Decision No. 2024-PDG-0065 of the Autorité des marchés financiers: Coordinated Blanket Order 51-93 - Temporary Exemption from requirements in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Requirements and National Instrument 54-101 Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer to send certain proxy-related materials during a postal strike. Cogeco Communications confirms that it has complied with all conditions of this exemption.

5. Instructions for Registered Shareholders and Employees (share are held in your name and represented by a physical certificate or participant in Cogeco Communication's Employee Share Purchase Plan)

Shareholders and employees can request the following:

A copy of the circular, proxy form, or voting instruction form.

The control number required to vote on the voting platform at: https://www.investorvote.com

Information on alternative voting or instruction submission methods that do not rely on postal services.

Requests can be sent to:

6. Instructions for Beneficial Shareholders (shares are held with an investment dealer, a broker, bank or other intermediary)

Beneficial shareholders must contact their brokerage firm to obtain the following:

A copy of the circular or voting instruction form. The control number required to vote on the voting platform at: www.proxyvote.com . Information on alternative voting or instruction submission methods that do not rely on postal services.



For assistance or to request meeting-related documents, shareholders may contact the company at 514-764-4600 or by email at [email protected]. For questions regarding the meeting and any assistance in voting their shares, shareholders can also contact Cogeco Communications' proxy solicitation agent, Morrow Sodali Canada Ltd., 1-888-444-0598 toll-free in North America, or call collect outside North America at 1-289-695-3075 or by email at [email protected].

Cogeco Communications encourages all shareholders to review these materials and actively participate in the meeting. Due to the Canada Post workers' strike, Cogeco Communications also encourages all shareholders to vote electronically. It is recommended that any physical proxy form or voting instruction form be delivered in person or via courier (other than Canada Post) to ensure timely receipt.

Shareholders voting by proxy must do so no later than January 10, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern Standard Time).

