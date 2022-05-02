MONTRÉAL, May 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (the "Corporation" or "Cogeco Communications") announces that the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") has accepted its notice of intention for a normal course issuer bid in respect of its Subordinate Voting Shares (the "Subordinate Shares"). Purchases pursuant to the notice will not commence prior to May 4, 2022 and will not continue beyond May 3, 2023.

The notice will enable Cogeco Communications to acquire up to 1,500,000 Subordinate Shares for cancellation, representing approximately 4.9% of the 30,610,822 subordinate shares outstanding and 7.6% percent of the 19,609,056 shares constituting the "public float" of the Corporation's issued and outstanding shares as of April 22, 2022.

Cogeco Communications currently believes that the purchase of its Subordinate Shares under the normal course issuer bid is an appropriate and desirable use of available cash to increase shareholder value and that it provides additional investment returns to its shareholders.

All purchases will be conducted through the facilities of the TSX or Canadian alternative trading systems, if eligible, and will conform to their regulations. Purchases under the normal course issuer bid will be made by means of open market transactions.

Under TSX rules, the Corporation will be allowed to purchase daily, through the facilities of the TSX, a maximum of 19,367 Subordinate Shares representing 25% of the average daily trading volume, as calculated per the TSX rules. In addition, the Corporation may make, once per week, a block purchase (as such term is defined in the TSX Company Manual) of Subordinate Shares not directly or indirectly owned by insiders of the Corporation, in accordance with TSX rules. The Subordinate Shares purchased pursuant to the normal course issuer bid will be cancelled.

The price to be paid by the Corporation for any Subordinate Share will be the market price at the time of acquisition, plus brokerage fees where applicable.

The Corporation has also entered into an automatic share purchase plan with a designated broker to allow for the purchase of subordinate voting shares under the normal course issuer bid at times when the Corporation would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase shares due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods.

Under its current normal course issuer bid that commenced on May 4, 2021 and will end on May 3, 2022, Cogeco Communications received the approval of the TSX to purchase for cancellation a maximum of 2,068,000 Subordinate Shares. During the period from May 4, 2021 to April 22, 2022 inclusively, Cogeco purchased through the facilities of the TSX and Canadian alternative trading systems a total of 1,137,525 Subordinate Shares at a weighted average price per Subordinate Share of $110.48.

About Cogeco Communications

Rooted in the communities it serves, Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) is a growing competitive force in the North American telecommunications sector with a legacy of 65 years. Through its business units Cogeco Connexion and Breezeline (formerly Atlantic Broadband), Cogeco Communications provides Internet, video and phone services to 1.6 million residential and business customers in Quebec and Ontario in Canada as well as in twelve states in the United States. To learn more about Cogeco Communications' growth strategy and its commitment to support its communities, promote inclusive growth and fight climate change, please visit us online at corpo.cogeco.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. These factors include risks such as competitive risks, business risks (including potential disruption to our supply chain worsened by the increasing instability resulting from the war in Ukraine, increasing transportation lead times, scarcity of input materials and shortages of chipsets, semi-conductors and key telecommunication equipment), regulatory risks, technology risks (including cybersecurity), financial risks (including variations in currency and interest rates), economic conditions (including elevated inflation and a potential recession), human-caused and natural threats to our network, infrastructure and systems, community acceptance risks, ethical behavior risks, ownership risks, litigation risks and public health crisis and emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control.

