MONTREAL, July 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. ("Cogeco" or the "Corporation") announced today that it has determined the redemption price for its $200 million 5.15% senior secured debentures, series 2, due November 16, 2020 (the "2020 Debentures"). As previously announced, the redemption date for the 2020 Debentures is July 20, 2020 (the "Redemption Date"). The redemption price per $1,000 principal amount of the 2020 Debentures is $1,014.127 plus accrued and unpaid interest of $9.146 which will be paid up to the day preceeding the Redemption Date.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a communications corporation. It is the 8th largest cable operator in North America, operating in Canada under the Cogeco Connexion name in Québec and Ontario, and along the East Coast of the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states from Maine to Florida). The Corporation provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

