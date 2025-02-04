/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE U.S./

MONTRÉAL, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX: CCA) ("Cogeco Communications" or the "Corporation") announced today that it has priced an offering of $325 million aggregate principal amount of 4.743% senior secured notes due February 6, 2035 (the "Notes").

The Notes are being offered through an agency syndicate consisting of BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and CIBC World Markets Inc., as joint bookrunners and co-lead managers, and including National Bank Financial Inc., as co-lead manager, and Desjardins Securities Inc., Merrill Lynch Canada Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., MUFG Securities (Canada), Ltd., TD Securities Inc. and Casgrain & Company Limited, as co-managers.

The offering is expected to close on or about February 6, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. Cogeco Communications intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repay existing indebtedness and for other general corporate purposes.

The Notes will be direct and unsubordinated secured debt obligations of Cogeco Communications and will rank equally and pari passu, with all other secured senior indebtedness of Cogeco Communications.

The Notes have been assigned a provisional rating of "BBB (low)" from DBRS Limited (DBRS Morningstar) with a "Stable" trend and Cogeco Communications expects that the Notes will receive a rating of "BBB-" from Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. The Notes are being offered in Canada on a private placement basis in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities legislation.

The Notes have not been and will not be qualified for sale to the public under applicable securities laws in Canada and, accordingly, any offer and sale of the Notes in Canada will be made on a basis which is exempt from the prospectus requirements of such securities laws. The Notes have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under, or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of, the U.S. Securities Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction where it is unlawful to do so.

ABOUT COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC.

Cogeco Communications Inc. is a leading telecommunications provider committed to bringing people together through powerful communications and entertainment experiences. We provide world-class Internet, video and wireline phone services to 1.6 million residential and business subscribers in Canada and thirteen states in the United States. We also offer wireless services in most of our U.S. operating territory. Our services are marketed under the Cogeco and oxio brands in Canada, and under the Breezeline brand in the U.S. We take pride in our strong presence in the communities we serve and in our commitment to a sustainable future. Cogeco Communications Inc.'s subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to Cogeco Communications, future outlook and anticipated events, business, operations, financial performance, financial condition or results and, in some cases, can be identified by terminology such as "may"; "will"; "should"; "expect"; "plan"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "intend"; "estimate"; "predict"; "potential"; "continue"; "foresee", "ensure" or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Particularly, statements with respect to the offering of Notes and the intended timing and completion thereof, and the expected use of the net proceeds of the offering of Notes are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on certain factors and assumptions including expected satisfaction or waiver of the conditions to closing the offering of Notes on the expected timeline, which Cogeco Communications believes are reasonable as of the current date. While management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to the Corporation, they may prove to be incorrect. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what Cogeco Communications currently expects. These factors include risks such as the failure to satisfy the conditions to the completion of the offering of Notes, as well as general market conditions, competitive risks (including changing competitive and technology ecosystems and disruptive competitive strategies adopted by our competitors), business risks, regulatory risks, tax risks, technology risks (including cybersecurity), financial risks (including variations in currency and interest rates), economic conditions (including inflation pressuring revenue, reduced consumer spending and increasing costs), talent management risks (including the highly competitive market for a limited pool of digitally skilled employees), human-caused and natural threats to the Corporation's network (including increased frequency of extreme weather events with the potential to disrupt operations), infrastructure and systems, sustainability and sustainability reporting risks, ethical behavior risks, ownership risks, litigation risks and public health and safety, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control. For more exhaustive information on these risks and uncertainties, the reader should refer to the "Uncertainties and main risk factors" section of the Corporation's fiscal 2024 annual Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and first quarter of fiscal 2025 MD&A. The closing of the offering is subject to general market and other conditions and there can be no assurance that the offering will be completed or that the terms of the offering will not be modified. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect Cogeco Communications and future events and results may vary significantly from what management currently foresees. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information contained in this press release and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Cogeco Communications' expectations as of the date of this press release (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made) and are subject to change after such date. While management may elect to do so, the Corporation is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) and does not undertake to update or alter this information at any particular time, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

