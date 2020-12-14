MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Cogeco Inc. (TSX: CGO) announced today the departure of Michel Lorrain, President of its Cogeco Media subsidiary. Mr. Lorrain will be leaving his position to pursue personal interests. A recruitment process for his successor has been launched. Richard Lachance, Special Advisor to Cogeco Inc. and former President of Cogeco Media, will assume the position of interim President.

"On behalf of my colleagues and the entire Cogeco team, I wish to thank Michel for his 13 years of dedication to the company, his numerous contributions and his leadership," said Philippe Jetté, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cogeco Inc. "I wish him every success in his future endeavours."

ABOUT COGECO INC.

Cogeco Inc. is a diversified holding corporation which operates in the communications and media sectors. Its Cogeco Communications Inc. subsidiary provides residential and business customers with Internet, video and telephony services through its two-way broadband fibre networks, operating in Québec and Ontario, Canada, under the Cogeco Connexion name, and in the United States under the Atlantic Broadband brand (in 11 states along the East Coast, from Maine to Florida). Its Cogeco Media subsidiary owns and operates 23 radio stations with complementary radio formats and extensive coverage serving a wide range of audiences mainly across the province of Québec, as well as Cogeco News, a news agency. Cogeco's subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CGO). The subordinate voting shares of Cogeco Communications Inc. are also listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CCA).

SOURCE Cogeco Inc.

For further information: Marie-Hélène Labrie, Senior Vice President, Chief Public Affairs, Communications and Strategy Officer, [email protected], Tel.: 514-764-4700

Related Links

http://www.cogeco.ca

