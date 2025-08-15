New store openings in Canada and Texas reflect CoCo's deepening market presence and

robust long-term relationships with franchise partners

TORONTO and LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- Leading boba tea brand CoCo Bubble Tea today announced a series of key expansion milestones across North America, with a new focus on smaller Canadian cities and continued momentum in the U.S. market. These openings reflect the brand's sustained popularity, cultural integration, and robust support for its franchise network.

CoCo Bubble Tea in Red Deer, Alberta CoCo Bubble Tea in Lethbridge, Alberta CoCo Bubble Tea in Dallas, Texas

"As bubble tea becomes a staple refreshment in North America, we see significant potential for growth outside of major cities," commented Kody Wong, Director of Business Development at CoCo Bubble Tea. "From Alberta to Texas, CoCo's franchise partners are bringing our brand to new communities and increasing access to authentic bubble tea for millions of North American consumers. We are immensely grateful to our partners for the passion and commitment it has taken to accomplish this."

Canada: Going beyond the big cities

Already a top-three brand in Toronto with over 120 stores nationwide, CoCo is now reaching new heights of market penetration:

Recently opened : Lethbridge , Grand Prairie , Red Deer — bringing authentic CoCo bubble tea to new communities across Alberta .

: — bringing authentic CoCo bubble tea to new communities across . Coming soon in 2025: Saskatoon , as the brand extends its footprint deeper into the Canadian Prairie provinces.

U.S. expansion driven by Texas

CoCo opened its first overseas store in the United States in 2011, establishing itself as one of the pioneering new tea brands to expand globally. In 2025, CoCo has identified Texas as a key priority market in its U.S. growth strategy:

Dallas : Store opened in April 2025

Upcoming franchise activities

CoCo will exhibit at two upcoming major franchise expos in the region:

Franchise Expo West 2025

Los Angeles Convention Center | Booth #525

September 5–6, 10AM–4PM

| Booth #525 Toronto Fall Franchise Show

The International Centre | Booth #148

September 13–14, 11AM–5PM

Culture and community powering success

CoCo's approach to franchising is rooted in trust, support, and building long-term relationships with partners. In Canada, the same franchise partners have been with CoCo for 11 years; in New York City, partners have grown alongside the brand for 14 years — both a testament to CoCo's value-driven model and collaborative culture.

To further spread pearl milk tea culture globally, the brand focuses on harnessing the popularity of the refreshment among younger consumers through social media. Also, employees and partners are referred to as " Boba Squad", a name embodying the resilience and vibrancy of the brand.

In Canada, CoCo has invested heavily in synergies with local cultures. The brand has transformed fan-favorite drinks like its passionfruit series into popsicles now sold in T&T Supermarket locations across the country. In a collaboration with Barbie, CoCo brought "Strawberry Dreamer" drinks to over 100 stores across North America. This further showcases how the brand continues to innovate with purpose and reach younger audiences through pop culture.

Empowering partners

To support franchise partners, CoCo provides robust support tailored to its North American network, including:

Dedicated logistics and supply chain for the region

Local operations and consulting teams offering in-person support and business strategy

Regional training programs

Product R&D and adaptation for local tastes

A single-store program that empowers individual entrepreneurs to build community-driven success stories

For franchise inquiries in North America, visit: https://www.coco-tea.com/Franchise

About CoCo Bubble Tea

CoCo Bubble Tea aims to create a diverse and sustainable community for its consumers by providing visually refreshing products. We continue to be one of the fastest-growing companies and are looking for enterprising partners to join the CoCo Bubble Tea franchise networks. Check CoCo Bubble Tea's official website and start your application now.

For more information, please visit https://www.coco-tea.com/.

SOURCE CoCo Bubble Tea

Karen Chan, [email protected]