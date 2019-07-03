Cochrane Hill Gold Project - Participant Funding Available

OTTAWA, July 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Canadian Environmental Assessment Agency (the Agency) is making funding available through its Participant Funding Program to assist the participation of the public and Indigenous groups in the federal environmental assessment for the proposed Cochrane Hill Gold Project, located 145 kilometres northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation in upcoming steps of the environmental assessment, which include reviewing and providing comments on the Environmental Impact Statement or on the summary thereof, the draft Environmental Assessment Report, and the potential environmental assessment conditions.

Applications received by August 2, 2019, will be considered. Recipients and the amount of funding allocated will be announced at a later date.

To apply for funding, contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to CEAA.FP-PAF.ACEE@canada.ca, or by calling 1-866-582-1884. The application form is available on the Agency's website at canada.ca/ceaa under Participant funding.

