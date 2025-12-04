Coalition of Canada's credit unions extends exclusive partnership with Collabria Financial through 2030

The extension reinforces Collabria's position as the preferred credit card provider for Canadian credit unions

VANCOUVER, BC and CALGARY, AB, Dec. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Central 1 and Collabria Financial today announced that the National Credit Card Program (NCCP), a coalition of more than 160 Canadian credit unions, has approved a three-year extension to its existing five-year agreement with Collabria. The current contract, originally running through 2027, will now run to December 31, 2030. This extension reinforces Collabria's position as the trusted credit card partner of choice for the NCCP and the vast majority of Canadian credit unions.

Ninety-eight percent of Canadian credit unions, and their members, rely on Collabria-issued credit cards every day. The continued partnership ensures that credit union members will receive competitive, modern, and secure credit card solutions, supported by a partner who understands the credit union ecosystem for years to come.

"Payments are the gateway to deeper member connections and a catalyst for innovation in modern banking," said Ken Shea, Chair, NCCP Advisory Council. "Collabria's leadership in credit card solutions empowers credit unions to deliver exceptional experiences. This extension signals our shared commitment to advancing the credit union system and creating lasting value for members.

"It allows credit unions to build on the solid partnership forged over the past seven years and set the stage for continued growth and success. I appreciate the collaboration and thoughtful analysis that supported this decision."

Jean-Marc Handfield, CEO of Collabria, said, "We are honoured that NCCP credit unions continue to place their trust in Collabria to empower them to deliver outstanding cardholder experiences through technology, service, and features designed for Canadians. Together, Collabria's competitive product suite and full-service issuing capabilities, supported by digital tools like CardWise and the Flex Rewards loyalty program, enable credit unions to deepen member engagement every day.

"This extension reinforces our position as Canadian credit unions' preferred credit card provider and reflects our shared belief in the program's long-term value. We remain committed to strengthening the program so credit unions can achieve sustainable growth and deliver exceptional value to their members."

The three-year extension takes effect January 1, 2027.

About Collabria

Serving over 98% of credit unions across Canada, Collabria opens a world of possibilities, empowering more than 600,000 cardholders to dream big, and make it happen. Since 2015, we've been revolutionizing the way credit card products and services are delivered. We offer full-service credit card issuance, relentlessly simplifying the process, and making it possible for our partners to enrich the financial lives of their members. Through the ongoing delivery of collaborative solutions, we are seen as a trusted advisor that understands our partners' business needs along with the payments industry landscape. Our dedication to being the first card in wallet for all cardholders opens windows of possibilities for our partners and their members. For more information, visit www.collabriafinancial.ca .

About the National Credit Card Program (NCCP)

The NCCP is a collaboration of 164 Canadian Credit Unions, formed in 2018 to deliver a suite of best-in-class retail and business credit card products and loyalty programs. The NCCP is governed by a National Advisory Committee of credit union executives, with the day-to-day administration of the program provided by Central 1.

About Central 1

Central 1 cooperatively empowers credit unions and other financial institutions who deliver banking choice to Canadians. With assets of $9.5 billion as of September 30, 2025, Central 1 provides services at scale to enable a thriving credit union system. We do this by collaborating with our clients, developing strategies, products, and services to support the financial well-being of their more than five million diverse customers in communities across Canada. For more information, visit www.central1.com .

