Businesses, experts, researchers and economic stakeholders call for greater investment in preventive maintenance to curb the deterioration of Quebec's road network

MONTREAL, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - The Coalition for Better Roads in Quebec, a group comprising companies that build and maintain Quebec's roads, infrastructure professional associations, road user representatives, business organizations and academic experts, is proposing a series of solutions to help curb the deterioration of Quebec's road network. The Coalition recommends a comprehensive overhaul of current road infrastructure maintenance practices in favour of more sustainable, innovative and cost-effective interventions for taxpayers.

With more than 50% of Quebec's roads now in poor condition and the road infrastructure maintenance deficit approaching $30 billion, the Coalition believes Quebec must adopt a new model and intervene earlier to prevent roads from deteriorating to the point where costly major reconstruction becomes necessary.

"Too often, Quebec rebuilds its roads when it is already too late. As long as we continue to prioritize major interventions and emergency reconstructions over preventive maintenance, the infrastructure maintenance deficit will keep growing and costs will continue to rise for taxpayers," said Caroline Amireault, General Manager of the Quebec Road Builders and Heavy Construction Association (ACRGTQ).

The Coalition argues that Quebec already has access to several practical solutions that can extend pavement life, reduce construction costs and limit environmental impacts, yet these solutions remain underutilized.

Five Recommendations for Better Roads in Quebec

The Coalition recommends action on five key priorities:

Protect preventive maintenance budgets and establish a dedicated reserve fund for preserving the road network;

Accelerate the adoption of innovative technologies and materials;

Increase the recycling of road construction materials;

Standardize road infrastructure standards and practices across Quebec;

Strengthen knowledge transfer between government, industry and universities.

"Preventive maintenance carried out at the right time costs only a fraction of a full reconstruction. The longer we wait to intervene, the higher the bill becomes for taxpayers. Quebec must move away from a reactive approach and embrace a true culture of prevention," said Marc Joncas, President of Eurovia Quebec.

For Coalition members, innovation and knowledge transfer must also play a central role in improving the condition of Quebec's road network.

"Quebec has world-class expertise in road engineering and materials innovation. Several technologies capable of significantly extending the lifespan of roads already exist and are being used elsewhere in North America. The challenge now is to accelerate their large-scale adoption," added Éric Lachance-Tremblay, Engineer and Professor in the Department of Construction Engineering at the École de technologie supérieure (ÉTS).

As the next provincial election approaches, the Coalition is calling on all political parties to act. The challenges are well known. The solutions exist. Quebecers have a right to know how those seeking to govern them intend to slow the deterioration of our road network and reduce the maintenance deficit that continues to grow year after year. We hope to meet with the various parties in the coming weeks and that our proposals will help inform their plans.

About the Coalition for Better Roads in Quebec

The Coalition for Better Roads in Quebec brings together organizations from industry, research, the business community and the road safety sector to promote practical, sustainable and innovative solutions aimed at improving the condition of Quebec's road network.

The Coalition is composed of:

Quebec Road Builders and Heavy Construction Association (ACRGTQ)

Bitume Québec

CAA-Quebec

Colas Quebec

Conseil du patronat du Québec

Éric Lachance-Tremblay, Professor of Construction Engineering, École de technologie supérieure

Eurovia Quebec

Inter-Cité Construction

SOURCE Coalition for Better Roads in Quebec

Media Relations: Gabrielle Proulx, Director, Media Relations and Public Affairs, NATIONAL Public Relations, Mobile: 514-668-5013, [email protected]