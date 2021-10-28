More than 100 organizations call for a bold economic vision, and issue a scorecard to track the country's economic, social and environmental progress

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Following a two-day summit in Ottawa, the Coalition for a Better Future is calling for a higher level of economic ambition in Canada. In a just-released statement, it is pledging that the private and non-profit sectors will work together with the public sector to achieve a more prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable future.

Hosted by former federal Cabinet Ministers Anne McLellan and Lisa Raitt, the Summit brought together a broad range of leading Canadians and organizations - including community, youth and business leaders, environmental organizations, and Indigenous groups - to discuss Canada's economic future.

"The Summit has shown that leading organizations across the country, with diverse perspectives and interests, are united in the belief that the country needs a plan to improve living standards, reduce inequality and lessen Canada's impact on the global climate. These goals can only be achieved through stronger economic growth," said Anne McLellan. "The statement we are issuing today reflects our collective commitment to work together to transform an ambitious vision into reality."

The statement, based on extensive consultations with Coalition members, calls on Canada to "make economic growth a policy priority," describing it as a "necessary precondition for job creation, rising incomes, a cleaner environment, and a better quality of life." The statement can be viewed here.

The Coalition has also made accountability a priority by creating a scorecard to track Canada's progress on key economic, social, and environmental indicators over the next decade. The scorecard includes 21 key metrics focused on three goals: winning globally, living better and growing sustainably. For each metric an ambitious but achievable target will be set for 2030, and every year the Coalition will update Canada's progress in moving towards these targets. Each metric is an internationally accepted indicator of a country's economic, social or environmental progress. The scorecard can be viewed here.

"We refuse to accept that slow growth and stagnation are inevitable," said Lisa Raitt. "The scorecard is a critical tool that we can use to hold all of us – the public, private and non-profit sectors – accountable for the decisions we make in the years to come."

Coalition members have agreed to hold another summit in 2022. McLellan and Raitt will continue to co-chair the Coalition's Advisory Council and will be assisted by Rosemary Thompson, who has just joined the Business Council of Canada as vice president, stakeholder relations. As a member of the Coalition, the Business Council of Canada is offering support to help the Coalition's ongoing development. Rosemary Thompson is a former award-winning journalist and senior executive with several of Canada's leading cultural institutions, including the National Arts Centre and the Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.

Find more information about the Coalition for a Better Future please visit https://canadacoalition.ca/ or https://coalitioncanadienne.ca. Follow the Coalition on your favourite social media platforms:

Twitter - https://twitter.com/CdnCoalition_

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/CanadaCoalition

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/canadacoalition/

Organizations interested in joining the Coalition for a Better Future are encouraged to contact [email protected].

SOURCE Coalition for a Better Future

For further information: Lauren Kutchaw, Senior Consultant, Hill+Knowlton Strategies, [email protected], +1 613 617 9071.