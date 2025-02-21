GUELPH, ON, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of Co-operators General Insurance Company ("Co-operators General") today announced a quarterly dividend of $0.3125 per Non-Cumulative Redeemable Class E Preference Shares, Series C, payable March 31, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2025.

Co-operators General has designated the dividends referred to above as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

Co-operators is a leading Canadian financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. Co-operators has more than $71 billion in assets under administration and has been providing trusted guidance to Canadians since 1945. The organization is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Currently a carbon neutral organization, Co-operators is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is also ranked as a Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada.

Co-operators General Class E Preference Shares, Series C, trade under ticker symbol CCS.PR.C on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

For more information, please visit: www.cooperators.ca.

Note to Editors: All figures in Canadian dollars.

For further information, please contact:

Karen Higgins

Executive Vice-President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Telephone: (519) 840-3167

SOURCE The Co-operators Group Limited