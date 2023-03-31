Award celebrates the next generation of innovators in the Canadian co-operative and mutuals sector

GUELPH, ON, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Co-operators is thrilled to announce the recipients of Co-operators Young Leaders Award. Established by Co-operators and Co-operatives and Mutuals Canada (CMC) the Co-operators Young Leaders Award promotes and develops young innovators in the co-operative sector and celebrates Canadian co-operative changemakers between the ages of 18-35. The 12 award recipients were selected for exemplifying the passion, innovation, and leadership qualities that reflect the fundamental nature of co-operative values.

"We are thrilled to support and invest in these up-and-coming leaders in the co-operative and mutual space," says Shawna Peddle, Associate Vice President of Citizenship at Co-operators. "Engaging with this outstanding group of changemakers from across Canada through our leadership academy is an honour and we're privileged to help them sharpen their skills so they can continue to make a difference in their communities."

As part of the Award, the recipients will participate in a unique 12-month leadership academy featuring a series of resources to help these talented young leaders refine their skills, enhance their confidence, and grant them exposure to co-operative principles so they can continue to innovate and positively impact their communities. The academy includes workshops, learning sessions, and networking events, gaining valuable tools to help future-proof the co-operative sector.

"I'm beyond grateful to participate in this amazing opportunity, and I'm really looking forward to connecting and networking with other young leaders to strengthen and build our leadership skills," says Jillian Jones of Access Credit Union and a 2023 Co-operators Young Leaders Award winner. "Many thanks to Co-operators and CMC for making this opportunity a reality!"

"I had the privilege of being involved in the selection process and to read about the accomplishments and motivations of many worthwhile candidates," says Daniel Brunette, Director of Strategic Alliances and Initiatives for Co-operatives and Mutuals Canada. "I cannot wait to see how these recipients will help shape the future of the sector in the months and years to come!"

About Co-operators

Co-operators is a leading Canadian financial services co-operative, offering multi-line insurance and investment products, services, and personalized advice to help Canadians build their financial strength and security. Co-operators has more than $58.2 billion in assets under administration. Co-operators has been providing trusted guidance to Canadians for the past 78 years. The organization is well known for its community involvement and its commitment to sustainability. Achieving carbon neutral equivalency in 2020, the organization is committed to net-zero emissions in its operations and investments by 2040, and 2050, respectively. Co-operators is also ranked as a Corporate Knights' Best 50 Corporate Citizen in Canada. For more information, please visit: www.cooperators.ca.

